AEW Full Gear is coming to Phoenix. How to get tickets

All Elite Wrestling star and former Arizona resident Darby Allin.

All Elite Wrestling fans in Arizona, get pumped.

Earlier this week, the Florida-based pro wrestling promotion announced it will bring AEW Full Gear to Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Full Gear has taken place every November since 2019 and is one of AEW’s marquee pay-per-views each year. While no matches have been announced yet, the event typically features multiple title bouts and the culmination of several major storylines.

One thing that is certain about Full Gear 2026: it won’t be the first time that AEW has staged a major show in the Valley.

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All Elite Wrestling co-owner and CEO Tony Khan praised Phoenix as a “great wrestling city” in 2025. Provided by AEW

AEW in Phoenix

All Elite Wrestling has brought multiple episodes of its weekly television shows “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Collision,” along with a pay-per-view, to the Valley since 2023.

The company, which launched in 2019, is widely considered the biggest rival to the long-running WWE. Like its competitor, AEW has made Phoenix a regular stop over the years.

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Several of AEW’s events in the Valley have featured memorable moments.

In 2024, wrestling icon Sting won the final championship of his decades-long career during an episode of “AEW Dynamite” at Mortgage Matchup Center, then known as Footprint Center, while teaming with former Valley resident Darby Allin.

Last year, AEW staged “Double or Nothing,” one of its signature pay-per-view events, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Sports Illustrated named the event its Show of the Year in the publication’s 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards.

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AEW co-owner and CEO Tony Khan told Phoenix New Times prior to “Double or Nothing” in 2025 that he considers the Valley a “great wrestling city.”

“We’ve had nothing but great experiences and matches here in Arizona with great fans,” Khan told New Times.

How to buy AEW Full Gear 2026 tickets

Tickets for AEW Full Gear 2026 in Phoenix go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27 through Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com.

VIP packages will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 21. Presales start at 10 a.m. on July 23.