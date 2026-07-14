Orpheum Theatre 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

Audio By Carbonatix
The Orpheum Theatre is a Valley treasure. The landmark venue at Fourth Avenue and Adams Street has been an iconic part of downtown Phoenix for nearly a century.
Built in 1929 as a vaudeville house, the Orpheum later operated as a movie palace before becoming one of Phoenix’s most elegant and storied performance venues.
Inside the 1,400-seat auditorium, a soaring proscenium frames the stage, red velvet seating fills the rows and a cloud-filled blue sky adorns the ceiling. The theater’s calendar is equally impressive, featuring events like touring concerts, stand-up comedy, dance productions, films and Phoenix Symphony performances. Every Valley resident should see at least one show at the Orpheum.
The Orpheum Theatre’s 2026-27 season will offer a variety of opportunities to do just that. Classic films like “Back to the Future” and “Labyrinth” will be screened. The Phoenix Symphony will stage evocative performances. And comedians like Ilana Glazer will take the stage. Here’s a full rundown of the Orpheum Theatre’s upcoming shows.
Orpheum Theatre 2026-27 event schedule
Classics at the Orpheum: “Spaceballs”
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona Grand Gala of Stars 2026
Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
“Faust” with Live Score by Mysterium Quartet
Sunday, Sept. 6, 2:30 p.m.
Paracosm Dance’s “Visitors” Cinematic Screening
Sunday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Neil Forever: A Tribute to Neil Diamond
Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Classics at the Orpheum: “Back to the Future”
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Brincos Dieras: El Desmadre Continua Tour
Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
SOLO: Echoes of ‘70s Iran
Sunday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Paracosm Dance: “Masque of the Red Death”
Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
Hokus Pokus Live!
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.
Ilana Glazer
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” in Concert – 40th Anniversary Tour
Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
Jerry Garcia and Concrete: That’s Not Me Comedy Tour
Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
Dusty Slay: The Neighborhood Guy
Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
Matteo Lane: We Gotta Catch Up!
Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
The Wedding Film Awards
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix Symphony: Holiday Baroque
Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m.
Phoenix Symphony: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in Concert
Friday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m.
Phoenix Symphony: The Music of Paul Simon
Friday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 31, 2 p.m.
Phoenix Symphony: Cirque Adventure with Troupe Vertigo
Saturday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda
Friday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, 2 p.m.