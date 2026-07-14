Performing Arts

Orpheum Theatre 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

Ilana Glazer, Brincos Dieras and Mandy Gonzalez are among the performers coming to downtown Phoenix's most iconic theater.
By Benjamin LeathermanJuly 14, 2026
The ornate interior of the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix, featuring its gold proscenium arch, red velvet seats and painted blue sky ceiling.
The Orpheum Theatre is one of downtown Phoenix's most historic performance venues.

Provided by Orpheum Theatre
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The Orpheum Theatre is a Valley treasure. The landmark venue at Fourth Avenue and Adams Street has been an iconic part of downtown Phoenix for nearly a century.

Built in 1929 as a vaudeville house, the Orpheum later operated as a movie palace before becoming one of Phoenix’s most elegant and storied performance venues.

Inside the 1,400-seat auditorium, a soaring proscenium frames the stage, red velvet seating fills the rows and a cloud-filled blue sky adorns the ceiling. The theater’s calendar is equally impressive, featuring events like touring concerts, stand-up comedy, dance productions, films and Phoenix Symphony performances. Every Valley resident should see at least one show at the Orpheum.

The Orpheum Theatre’s 2026-27 season will offer a variety of opportunities to do just that. Classic films like “Back to the Future” and “Labyrinth” will be screened. The Phoenix Symphony will stage evocative performances. And comedians like Ilana Glazer will take the stage. Here’s a full rundown of the Orpheum Theatre’s upcoming shows.

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Audience members look up at the Orpheum Theatre's painted blue sky ceiling before a performance in downtown Phoenix.
Audience members take in the Orpheum Theatre’s ornate interior before a show in downtown Phoenix.

Provided by Orpheum Theatre

Orpheum Theatre 2026-27 event schedule

Classics at the Orpheum: “Spaceballs”
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona Grand Gala of Stars 2026
Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.

Related

“Faust” with Live Score by Mysterium Quartet
Sunday, Sept. 6, 2:30 p.m.

Paracosm Dance’s “Visitors” Cinematic Screening
Sunday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Neil Forever: A Tribute to Neil Diamond
Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Classics at the Orpheum: “Back to the Future”
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Related

Brincos Dieras: El Desmadre Continua Tour
Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

SOLO: Echoes of ‘70s Iran
Sunday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.

Paracosm Dance: “Masque of the Red Death”
Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.

The exterior of the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix illuminated at dusk.
The Orpheum Theatre has been a downtown Phoenix landmark since opening in 1929.

Provided by Orpheum Theatre

Related

Hokus Pokus Live!
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.

Ilana Glazer
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” in Concert – 40th Anniversary Tour
Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.

Jerry Garcia and Concrete: That’s Not Me Comedy Tour
Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

Related

Dusty Slay: The Neighborhood Guy
Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Matteo Lane: We Gotta Catch Up!
Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

The Wedding Film Awards
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix Symphony: Holiday Baroque
Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m.

Related

Phoenix Symphony: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in Concert
Friday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m.

Phoenix Symphony: The Music of Paul Simon
Friday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 31, 2 p.m.

Phoenix Symphony: Cirque Adventure with Troupe Vertigo
Saturday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda
Friday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, 2 p.m.

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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