Orpheum Theatre 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

The Orpheum Theatre is one of downtown Phoenix's most historic performance venues.

The Orpheum Theatre is a Valley treasure. The landmark venue at Fourth Avenue and Adams Street has been an iconic part of downtown Phoenix for nearly a century.

Built in 1929 as a vaudeville house, the Orpheum later operated as a movie palace before becoming one of Phoenix’s most elegant and storied performance venues.

Inside the 1,400-seat auditorium, a soaring proscenium frames the stage, red velvet seating fills the rows and a cloud-filled blue sky adorns the ceiling. The theater’s calendar is equally impressive, featuring events like touring concerts, stand-up comedy, dance productions, films and Phoenix Symphony performances. Every Valley resident should see at least one show at the Orpheum.

The Orpheum Theatre’s 2026-27 season will offer a variety of opportunities to do just that. Classic films like “Back to the Future” and “Labyrinth” will be screened. The Phoenix Symphony will stage evocative performances. And comedians like Ilana Glazer will take the stage. Here’s a full rundown of the Orpheum Theatre’s upcoming shows.

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Audience members take in the Orpheum Theatre’s ornate interior before a show in downtown Phoenix. Provided by Orpheum Theatre

Orpheum Theatre 2026-27 event schedule

Classics at the Orpheum: “Spaceballs”

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona Grand Gala of Stars 2026

Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.

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“Faust” with Live Score by Mysterium Quartet

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2:30 p.m.

Paracosm Dance’s “Visitors” Cinematic Screening

Sunday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Neil Forever: A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Classics at the Orpheum: “Back to the Future”

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.

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Brincos Dieras: El Desmadre Continua Tour

Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m.

SOLO: Echoes of ‘70s Iran

Sunday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.

Paracosm Dance: “Masque of the Red Death”

Friday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.

The Orpheum Theatre has been a downtown Phoenix landmark since opening in 1929. Provided by Orpheum Theatre

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Hokus Pokus Live!

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.

Ilana Glazer

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

Jim Henson’s “Labyrinth” in Concert – 40th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.

Jerry Garcia and Concrete: That’s Not Me Comedy Tour

Friday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

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Dusty Slay: The Neighborhood Guy

Saturday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m.

Matteo Lane: We Gotta Catch Up!

Sunday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

The Wedding Film Awards

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix Symphony: Holiday Baroque

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m.

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Phoenix Symphony: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in Concert

Friday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m.

Phoenix Symphony: The Music of Paul Simon

Friday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 31, 2 p.m.

Phoenix Symphony: Cirque Adventure with Troupe Vertigo

Saturday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda

Friday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, 2 p.m.