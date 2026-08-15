Save big at these Phoenix stores on National Thrift Shop Day

National Thrift Shop Day is Monday, Aug. 17, and thrift stores around Phoenix are commemorating the frugal customer’s holiday with sales beginning this weekend.

Delivering Dreams of Arizona Thrift Boutique

7044 and 7104 N. Seventh St.

The store will offer 50% off all clothes on the 17th, and at their furniture and home goods location, purchases will be 35% off. Delivering Dreams of Arizona works to help local youth experiencing poverty through several community programs. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona

Multiple Valley locations

Goodwills are offering 50% off purchases made on Monday the 17th. While the promotion applies to all departments, it cannot be used on new items or combined with other offers, such as their monthly 20% off coupons. Most Goodwill stores around the Valley are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gracie’s Thrift Store

1250 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe

The popular East Valley shop will offer customers 50% off the whole store on the 17th. They’ll also coffee and matcha for shoppers to sip on while they peruse the racks. Purchases at Gracie’s Thrift Store help serve the ministry of Grace Community Church, a non-denominational church in Tempe. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

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Kiwanis Marketplace of Cave Creek

6535 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

This north Valley store will be celebrating the national day with a sale running throughout the weekend. On Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, the store will offer 50% off select items. On Sunday, spend $10 or more and receive a special raffle ticket for a chance to win one of two gift baskets and a $25 gift card. The store will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kiwanis Marketplace is closed on Monday, but will host several days of sales Aug. 18 to 23 to commemorate 12 years of serving Arizona youth.

Salvation Army

Multiple Valley locations

Salvation Army is offering a weekend of sales, with 50% off all clothing through Sunday, Aug. 16. Most Valley locations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but hours may vary by store.

Savers

Multiple Valley locations

Members of Savers’ Super Savers Club can score $15 off a purchase of $40 or more until Monday the 17th. (Be sure to sign up before checking out.) Existing members will be emailed a coupon. Most Savers are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, with hours varying by location.

Thrift to Thrive

839 E. Camelback Road

Thrift to Thrive is offering 10% off the entire store on Saturday, Aug. 15. Customers will also receive a free sticker with any drink purchase at the on-site coffee shop, Grounds to Thrive, while supplies last. Thrift to Thrive is a nonprofit that contributes to Thrive AZ’s Safe Sleep progra.m., providing beds to children and youth in need. The store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

White Dove Thrift Shoppe

Multiple Valley locations

White Dove Thrift Shoppes are celebrating with two days of deals on Saturday, Aug. 15, and Monday, Aug. 17, at all four of Valley locations. Shoppers can receive 50% off their purchases at the local chain. Specific store hours vary by location. All proceeds from purchases at White Dove support Hospice of the Valley.