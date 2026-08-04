WWE Royal Rumble is returning to Arizona in 2027. How to get tickets

WWE Royal Rumble drew a massive crowd to Chase Field in Phoenix in 2019. The event returns to Arizona in 2027 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

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Wrestling fans of Arizona, get ready to rumble again.

WWE announced on Tuesday that it’s bringing the Royal Rumble, one of its biggest premium live events of the year, to State Farm Stadium in Glendale in February 2027.

An exact date for the event wasn’t revealed.

It’s the third time WWE has brought the Royal Rumble to metro Phoenix. The company previously staged the event at US Airways Center, now known as Mortgage Matchup Center, in 2013 and at Chase Field in 2019.

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The 2027 Royal Rumble will also mark WWE’s first major event at State Farm Stadium since WrestleMania XXVI took place at the Glendale venue in 2010. (Back then, it was known as University of Phoenix Stadium.)

The Royal Rumble’s return to the Valley is part of a slate of events coming to Arizona via a three-year agreement between TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company, and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance.

The deal, announced in May, covers seven events across TKO’s brands, including WWE, UFC, Professional Bull Riders and Zuffa Boxing.

Noche UFC is scheduled for Sept. 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, with the PBR World Finals set to take place at the venue from May 20 to 23. Details of a Zuffa Boxing event in the Valley haven’t been announced yey.

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The Royal Rumble news was unveiled during a press conference on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium. UFC President and CEO Dana White and WWE stars Nikki Bella, a native of Scottsdale, and Chelsea Green were also in attendance.

Becky Lynch has her arm raised after winning the women’s Royal Rumble match at Chase Field in Phoenix in 2019. WWE brings the event back to Arizona in 2027. Benjamin Leatherman

The last Royal Rumble to take place in the Valley was a huge one. More than 48,000 fans filled Chase Field in January 2019, to witness WWE superstar Becky Lynch winng the women’s Royal Rumble match while Seth Rollins won the men’s edition of the match.

The Royal Rumble is built around its namesake 30-man and 30-woman matches, two of WWE’s biggest bouts of the year. Wrestlers enter at two-minute intervals and are eliminated when they’re thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. (Think of it as a battle royal with extra rules.) The last wrestler standing in each match earns a world title match at WrestleMania.

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How to get tickets to WWE Royal Rumble 2027 in Arizona

WWE hasn’t announced when Royal Rumble 2027 tickets will go on sale to the public. The company says a general on-sale date will be revealed in the coming months.

Fans can register through the WWE’s website for access to an exclusive ticket presale.

Details about a future Zuffa Boxing event haven’t been announced.