Nominations Open for 2019 Phoenix Mayor's Arts Awards; Due July 31

Phoenix Center for the Arts has put out the call for nominations for this year’s Mayor’s Arts Awards, which will recognize Phoenix creatives in nine categories. The center presents the awards each year in partnership with the Phoenix Mayor’s Office.

“We’re hoping people will spread the word far and wide,” says Lauren Henschen, who was recently named CEO for Phoenix Center for the Arts. “We had 220 nominees last year, and we want to blow that number out of the water this year.”

Anyone can nominate a Phoenix creative for an award, and artists are also free to self-nominate. Organizers are looking for artists whose work is innovative and collaborative, and having a positive impact on the community. Eight categories recognize individuals. Another highlights work by innovative organizations.

EXPAND Joy Young won the literary artist award in 2018. Joy Young

The nomination form is available online. To nominate an artist, you’ll need to provide the artist’s name and email, as well as your own. Then you’ll have up to 100 words to describe why you’re nominating the artist. Nominations are due on Wednesday, July 31.

Nominees will be invited to submit details about their work in August. A committee comprising last year’s award winners and representatives from Mayor Kate Gallego’s office will choose finalists in each category.

Winners will be announced during the Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards ceremony on Thursday, October 10, at Margaret T. Hance Park.

Organizers are encouraging nominations for emerging creatives, and early- to mid-career artists. This year, there’s a new category for DIY creatives and makers. The suggestion for the new category came from artists involved with last year’s event, Henschen says.

Casandra Hernández Faham heads CALA Alliance, which won the innovative organization award in 2018. Pablo Robles

The 2019 Mayor’s Arts Award categories are:



Culinary artist

Dance artist

DIY/Maker

Literary artist

Music artist

Theatre artist

Visual artist

Young artist

Innovative organizations

Henschen hopes for a robust response to the call for nominations, which helps to assure that the awards reflect the breadth and depth of Phoenix arts and culture. “The more nominations we get,” she says, “the greater representation we get of the entire community and the work being done.”