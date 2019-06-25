 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Lauren Henschen will head Phoenix Center for the Arts effective July 1.
Lauren Henschen will head Phoenix Center for the Arts effective July 1.
Mirinda DiBiase

Lauren Henschen Named Head of Phoenix Center for the Arts

Lynn Trimble | June 25, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Lauren Henschen has been named the Chief Executive Officer for Central Arts Alliance, which operates Phoenix Center for the Arts. Her new position becomes effective on July 1. Henschen previously served as deputy director for Phoenix Center for the Arts.

The board of directors announced the news on Monday, June 24. In that announcement, board chair Jamie Halavais praises Henschen for her knowledge about both the organization and the community, as well as her business skills. "All of these factors made Lauren the obvious and best choice," Halavais wrote.

She'll replace Joseph Benesh, who recently resigned as executive director for the center in order to become executive director for Arizona Citizens for the Arts effective July 1. He'll replace Catherine “Rusty” Foley, who is retiring after serving as the head of the arts advocacy organization since 2011.

Related Stories

Henschen has been with Phoenix Center for the Arts since 2013, working in areas that include community partnerships, major events, marketing, and sales. Her new responsibilities will include overseeing operations and programming for Phoenix Center for the Arts, Thunderbird Arts Center, and the Arizona Art Mobile. She'll also be launching the search for a director of institutional advancement for Central Arts Alliance.

She's also active in the community, where she serves on the executive board for the Evans Churchill Community Association and the Hance Park Conservancy. Evans Churchill is home to the Roosevelt Row arts district. In 2017, Henschen graduated in class 38 for Valley Leadership Institute.

Benesh credits Henschen with helping to put Phoenix Center for the Arts on the map. "Lauren has always seen the bigger picture in what we do, who we serve, and what we can do better," he says. 

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >