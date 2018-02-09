20 best tattoos at the Body Art Expo in Phoenix over the years

[
Got ink? Every February, the Body Art Expo at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix showcases the work of many of the best tattoo artists in the Southwest.
More than 200 tattoo and body mod artists are featured at the touring event's stop in the Valley, which offers the chance to get inked or pierced. There are also various tattoo contests throughout the three-day event.
One of the attractions of the Body Art Expo is the chance to see all the impressive tattoos adorning attendees and artists alike. Over the years, Phoenix New Times has encountered amazing and astounding pieces inspired by pop culture, the Day of the Dead and other subject matter.
In honor of the 2024 edition of the Body Art Expo, which runs from Feb. 16 to 18 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, here’s a look back at the best tattoos and coolest ink we’ve seen at the event over the years.
click to enlarge
A tattoo from the 2020 edition of the Body Art Expo featuring a colorful version of the Bride of Frankenstein.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A couple at the 2019 Body Art Expo.
Melissa Fossum
click to enlarge
An amazing tattoo of Doctor Strange by artist Anthony Prince at the Body Art Expo in 2020.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
This colorful back piece from the 2019 Body Art Expo incorporates a skull and snake motif.
Melissa Fossum
click to enlarge
Any tattoo featuring Grumpy Cat is a winner in our book.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
An attendee of the 2020 Body Art Expo gets fresh ink at the event.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A modern-looking tattoo we saw at the 2019 Body Art Expo.
Melissa Fossum
click to enlarge
The colorful neck and chest piece absolutely pops.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The creepiest clown tattoo we saw at the Body Art Expo in 2020.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
An attendee of the 2020 Body Art Expo shows off her neck and chest piece.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
The late Hunter S. Thompson is the star of this tattoo from the Body Art Expo in 2020.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
An amazing-looking sleeve from the Body Art Expo in 2020 depicting various characters played by actor Johnny Depp.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Hindu-inspired tattoo artistry at the 2020 Body Art Expo.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
An impressive neck piece done at the 2017 Body Art Expo in Phoenix.
Melissa Fossum
click to enlarge
This Body Art Expo attendee in 2017 honored the Day of the Dead with her tattoo.
Melissa Fossum
click to enlarge
A performer with local fetish performance troupe The Agents of Lust shows off her shoulder piece at the 2019 Body Art Expo.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
This attendee of the 2019 Body Art Expo showcases various Disney villains with her shoulder piece.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
A scissor-themed tattoo from the 2019 Body Art Expo.
Melissa Fossum
click to enlarge
Head and neck tattoos have become increasingly popular in recent years.
Melissa Fossum
