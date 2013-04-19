The best stoner movie scenes ever — in celebration of 4/20

While 4/20 is a sorta cheap excuse to smoke up, the pot holiday seemingly has risen from the ashes of our high school joint-passing days. Need proof? Just look at all the 4/20 events happening around metro Phoenix this week. Clearly, there's a renaissance going on in the world of weed. And in celebration of this fine day, we're queueing up some of our favorite stoner movie scenes. Which ones did we forget?
‘Pineapple Express’"It's like God's vagina."
‘True Romance’"Don't condescend me, man."
‘Extract’"It's not a drug; it's a flower. It has healing powers."
‘Reefer Madness’The original marijuana propaganda film from the 1930s is funny, in an absurd kind of way. "Tell your children."
‘Up in Smoke’"That's some heavy shit, man."
‘Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story’"It makes sex even better."
‘Friday’"It stimulates your mind."
‘Harold and Kumar: Escape From Guantanamo Bay’Who wouldn't want to see George W. get high?
‘Due Date’
Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis, and a French bulldog. That's all you need to know.
‘Dazed and Confused’Proof that weed and bowling balls don't always mix.
‘The Big Lebowski’The Dude abides ... always.
‘Ted’"He only had three other batches: Gorilla Panic, They're Coming They're Coming and something called This Is Permanent."
Editor's note: This post has been updated from its original version, which first appeared in April 2013.