 The best marijuana movie scenes to watch on 4/20 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The best stoner movie scenes ever — in celebration of 4/20

You won't even need to celebrating 4/20 to laugh at these clips.
April 16, 2024
"Dazed and Confused"
"Dazed and Confused" Gramercy Pictures
Share this:
Every stoner's favorite holiday is here. So stock up on munchies now — before your couch swallows you whole after that mega bong rip.

While 4/20 is a sorta cheap excuse to smoke up, the pot holiday seemingly has risen from the ashes of our high school joint-passing days. Need proof? Just look at all the 4/20 events happening around metro Phoenix this week. Clearly, there's a renaissance going on in the world of weed. And in celebration of this fine day, we're queueing up some of our favorite stoner movie scenes. Which ones did we forget? 


‘Pineapple Express’

"It's like God's vagina."

‘True Romance’

"Don't condescend me, man."

‘Extract’

"It's not a drug; it's a flower. It has healing powers."


‘Reefer Madness’

The original marijuana propaganda film from the 1930s is funny, in an absurd kind of way. "Tell your children."


‘Up in Smoke’

"That's some heavy shit, man."


‘Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story’

"It makes sex even better."

‘Friday’

"It stimulates your mind."

‘Harold and Kumar: Escape From Guantanamo Bay’

Who wouldn't want to see George W. get high?

‘Due Date’

Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis, and a French bulldog. That's all you need to know.

‘Dazed and Confused’

Proof that weed and bowling balls don't always mix.

‘The Big Lebowski’

The Dude abides ... always. 

‘Ted’

"He only had three other batches: Gorilla Panic, They're Coming They're Coming and something called This Is Permanent." 

Editor's note: This post has been updated from its original version, which first appeared in April 2013.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix New Times
Contact: Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Zoo announces names of 5 new baby goats

Animals

Phoenix Zoo announces names of 5 new baby goats

By Jennifer Goldberg
‘We’re here because Pat lived’: Tempe hosts 20th annual Pat’s Run

Sports

‘We’re here because Pat lived’: Tempe hosts 20th annual Pat’s Run

By Hannah Pedeferri | Cronkite News
Comedian Kevin Hart announces fall 2024 Phoenix show

Comedy

Comedian Kevin Hart announces fall 2024 Phoenix show

By Jennifer Goldberg
See these Arizona natural wonders on Free National Park Day this weekend

Travel

See these Arizona natural wonders on Free National Park Day this weekend

By Janessa Hilliard and Lynn Trimble
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation