Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4

7 a.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace"

9:30 a.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones"

Noon: "Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith"

2:30 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope"

4:45 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back"

7 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi"

9:30 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens"

Midnight: "Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi"

2:40 a.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker"

May 4 is recognized around the world as the unofficial Star Wars holiday — May the Fourth be with you, get it?To celebrate the day, as well as the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace," Harkins Theatres is hosting a "Star Wars" movie marathon at the Tempe Marketplace 16 location that includes all nine "episode" films shown over the course of about 22 hours,The schedule is:The cost for the marathon is $60, which includes all nine films, a mini one-sheet poster, a commemorative lanyard and discounted concessions.Tickets are now on sale on the Harkins Theatres website . Tempe Marketplace 16 is located at 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, #1160, Tempe.