 Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4 in Tempe | Phoenix New Times
Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4

Want to spend 22 hours straight in a movie theater? This 'Star Wars' marathon is for you.
March 27, 2024
Celebrate Star Wars Day in Tempe with a movie marathon.
Lucasfilm/Disney
May 4 is recognized around the world as the unofficial Star Wars holiday — May the Fourth be with you, get it?

To celebrate the day, as well as the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace," Harkins Theatres is hosting a "Star Wars" movie marathon at the Tempe Marketplace 16 location that includes all nine "episode" films shown over the course of about 22 hours,

The schedule is:
  • 7 a.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace"
  • 9:30 a.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones"
  • Noon: "Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith"
  • 2:30 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope"
  • 4:45 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back"
  • 7 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi"
  • 9:30 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens"
  • Midnight: "Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi"
  • 2:40 a.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker"
The cost for the marathon is $60, which includes all nine films, a mini one-sheet poster, a commemorative lanyard and discounted concessions.

Tickets are now on sale on the Harkins Theatres website. Tempe Marketplace 16 is located at 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, #1160, Tempe.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
