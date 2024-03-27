Harkins Theatres hosts 9-movie ‘Star Wars’ marathon on May 4

To celebrate the day, as well as the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace," Harkins Theatres is hosting a "Star Wars" movie marathon at the Tempe Marketplace 16 location that includes all nine "episode" films shown over the course of about 22 hours,
The schedule is:
- 7 a.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace"
- 9:30 a.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones"
- Noon: "Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith"
- 2:30 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope"
- 4:45 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back"
- 7 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi"
- 9:30 p.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens"
- Midnight: "Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi"
- 2:40 a.m.: "Star Wars: Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker"
Tickets are now on sale on the Harkins Theatres website. Tempe Marketplace 16 is located at 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, #1160, Tempe.