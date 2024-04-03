See the stars of classic kids’ movie ‘The Sandlot’ in Phoenix in May

For people of a certain age, "The Sandlot" is one of those films that's synonymous with childhood.
Now, local audiences can reconnect to the baseball classic on May 31 at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix as part of the Hollywood on Broadway series.
That night, join members of the cast for a screening of the 1993 film. Afterward, the actors will participate in a question-and-answer session and share memories from the making of the movie.
According to the website, "The cast is based on availability and currently includes Tom Guiry ('Smalls'), Chauncey Leopardi ('Squints'), Marty York ('Yeah Yeah') and possibly others."
For the uninitiated, "The Sandlot" is the story of Scott Smalls, a preteen who moves to a new town and makes friends with a ragtag group of kids who love baseball. When he loses his stepdad's autographed Babe Ruth baseball, the boys hatch a wild plan to get it back.
Tickets are now on sale and range from $19 to $39. A limited number of VIP tickets, which cost $129, will be available for a personal meeting with the cast and includes a picture, signed item and commemorative lanyard with card.
Orpheum Theatre is located at 203 W. Adams St. Visit the theater website for information about this and other upcoming events.