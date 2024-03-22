See iconic movie props in ‘Cinematic Treasures’ at Scottsdale museum

While some people go to the movies and have a basic, though enjoyable, experience, others find themselves taking it to the next level by obsessing over every little detail, including locations, costumes and props. That level of interest in a particular film is what makes it a classic.
The Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum at the Arizona Boardwalk in Scottsdale is delighting the cinephile in all of us with their "Cinematic Treasures" exhibit on display now through March 31, “perfect for spring breakers looking for something neat to see,” says Karin Gallo, director of public relations at Arizona Boardwalk.
The experience of being surrounded by iconic pieces of film history is almost as magical as watching a film for the first time. The thrill and exhilaration of watching the movie seem to be captured in these items, a residual enchantment encased in a propmaster’s design.
Ripley’s brand of amusement is in its exploration of Earth’s oddities, from science to human anatomy to the eerily supernatural. Of course, these categories are also included with your ticket price at the museum, but how do classic movie props fit in?
“Guests of all ages to the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! attraction at Arizona Boardwalk will find themselves mesmerized by the captivating collection inside,” Gallo says. “It's a celebration of human curiosity and the awe-inspiring wow factor that never fails to astonish. The curators of Ripley’s have traveled the world to obtain and verify these oddities, works of art, movie memorabilia, artifacts, etc., and we have made some of the very best items available for guests to see up-close in person.”
“Many of the items in the 'Cinematic Treasures' exhibit were used in the original films such as the box of chocolates from 'Forrest Gump' – and is even autographed by the film’s star, Tom Hanks,” Gallo says.
However, there's more than just Hollywood to explore at Ripley’s. Once you have ogled at the famous hoverboard Michael J. Fox used to traverse the futuristic town square in “Back to the Future Part II,” or sat on the bus bench just like the one where Forrest Gump told his epic story, there is still plenty to do.
“Beyond the fun and excitement families experience exploring the incredible discoveries within the attraction, there are also endless educational opportunities,” Gallo contends.
Although he never became as recognized as Forrest Gump, Robert Wadlow is a part of pop culture history, and you can stand next to an animatronic of his likeness at the museum. Wadlow was a celebrity in his own right back in the early 1900s. He held the Guinness World Record for being the world’s tallest man. He stood at a towering 8 feet 11 inches tall.
Much like the fictional Gump, Ludlow became a global celebrity for being different, and although he may never get a movie based on his life, he remains a beloved personality in pop culture.
"Ripley’s Believe It or Not! proves that the world (and beyond) is full of unbelievable people, places, and things – and you don’t have to travel the globe to find them," says Gallo.
The "Cinematic Treasures" exhibit serves as a touchstone for the imagination and creativity that Hollywood has been giving audiences for over 100 years. It is a reminder of how influential movies can be. Although the Cinematic Treasures exhibit isn't as vast as some, it holds relevance to those touched by the many stories filmmakers create.
"Without giving too much away," Gallo adds, "the items featured in the Cinematic Treasures collection are a small taste of Hollywood, right here in Scottsdale, perfect for movie or celebrity buffs.”
Cinematic Treasures at Ripley's Believe It or Not! is located at 9500 East Via de Ventura, Suite E-250, Scottsdale. Tickets are $23.95. Visit ripleysaz.com.