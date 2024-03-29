Steven Spielberg’s first movie premiered in Phoenix 60 years ago this week

If you watched Steven Spielberg's 2022 movie "The Fabelmans," you already know that the master film director spent a number of his formative years in Phoenix.
In fact, the man behind "Jaws," "Jurassic Park" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" had his very first movie premiere at the age of 17 in Phoenix 60 years ago this week, on March 24, 1964.
"Firelight" is a sci-fi story about scientists in a fictional Arizona town who go investigating after colored lights appear in the sky and local townspeople start going missing. Many of the parts were played by Spielberg's Arcadia High School classmates. The themes of "Firelight" are recognizable in later Spielberg films such as "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."
Very little of the footage remains; the original film ran about 150 minutes, but a 3 minute and 49 second clip is available on YouTube.
"Firelight" at Phoenix Little Theatre and drew $501 in box office receipts, Spielberg told host James Lipton on an episode of "Inside the Actors Studio." The film cost $500 to produce, making the blockbuster director's first profit a whopping $1.
In 2019, the current home of The Phoenix Theatre Company dedicated its entryway to Spielberg, whose quote about the organization graces the wall of the pathway.
"I am proud to be one of the many individuals who have been touched by the magic of this beautiful venue ... Congratulations to you all, and break a leg in the years, decades and centuries still to come. With deepest gratitude, Steven Spielberg."