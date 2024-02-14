Watch Waylon Jennings perform at Mr. Lucky’s in Phoenix in 1980

Twenty-two years ago this week, country music lost a legend.
Waylon Jennings was 64 years old when he died on Feb. 13, 2002, in Chandler from complications from diabetes. He was buried in the City of Mesa Cemetery, and his grave is a point of pilgrimage for fans of country music.
Jennings' ties to Arizona ran deep; he moved to Coolidge in 1961 where, as we wrote on his 75th birthday, "he manned the mic at a small radio station, KCKY. He made his way to Phoenix, fronting a rockabilly band called The Waylors and recording Waylon at JD's, sold at the Phoenix nightclub of the same name and recorded at Audio Recorders."
Over the years, Jennings performed at a number of local joints, including iconic West Phoenix country venue Mr. Lucky's, a mainstay of Valley nightlife for almost 40 years. And on one evening in 1980, the cameras were rolling. The footage was used for "Waylon," a 1980 TV special that aired on ABC. It included concert footage from Phoenix and Denver; music performed by Jennings' wife, Jessi Colter; scenes with actor James Garner; and more. The entire special is available on YouTube.
The Phoenix footage opens with some great shots of Mr. Lucky's patrons in retro Western wear, then proceeds to show Jennings performing three songs: "I Ain't Living Long Like This," "Good Hearted Woman" and "This Time."
Enjoy.