 Watch Waylon Jennings perform at Mr. Lucky's in Phoenix in 1980 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Nostalgia

Watch Waylon Jennings perform at Mr. Lucky’s in Phoenix in 1980

The country music legend, who died 22 years ago this week, recorded three songs at the iconic Phoenix venue for a TV special.
February 14, 2024
The sign outside of Mr. Lucky's on the night in 1980 when Waylon Jennings recorded his ABC television special at the nightclub.
The sign outside of Mr. Lucky's on the night in 1980 when Waylon Jennings recorded his ABC television special at the nightclub. Marianne Gilbert
Share this:
Twenty-two years ago this week, country music lost a legend.

Waylon Jennings was 64 years old when he died on Feb. 13, 2002, in Chandler from complications from diabetes. He was buried in the City of Mesa Cemetery, and his grave is a point of pilgrimage for fans of country music.

Jennings' ties to Arizona ran deep; he moved to Coolidge in 1961 where, as we wrote on his 75th birthday, "he manned the mic at a small radio station, KCKY. He made his way to Phoenix, fronting a rockabilly band called The Waylors and recording Waylon at JD's, sold at the Phoenix nightclub of the same name and recorded at Audio Recorders."

Over the years, Jennings performed at a number of local joints, including iconic West Phoenix country venue Mr. Lucky's, a mainstay of Valley nightlife for almost 40 years. And on one evening in 1980, the cameras were rolling. The footage was used for "Waylon," a 1980 TV special that aired on ABC. It included concert footage from Phoenix and Denver; music performed by Jennings' wife, Jessi Colter; scenes with actor James Garner; and more. The entire special is available on YouTube.

The Phoenix footage opens with some great shots of Mr. Lucky's patrons in retro Western wear, then proceeds to show Jennings performing three songs: "I Ain't Living Long Like This," "Good Hearted Woman" and "This Time."

Enjoy.

KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Neil Young + Crazy Horse bring 'Love Earth Tour' to Phoenix

Just Announced

Neil Young + Crazy Horse bring 'Love Earth Tour' to Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Counting Crows, Santana team up for Phoenix concert

Just Announced

Counting Crows, Santana team up for Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday) in Phoenix

Events

10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday) in Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Kenny Chesney’s 2024 tour to stop in Phoenix. Here’s when

Just Announced

Kenny Chesney’s 2024 tour to stop in Phoenix. Here’s when

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation