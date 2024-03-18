A look at Game On Expo 2024’s best costumes and cosplayers

click to enlarge The family that cosplays together, stays together. Benjamin Leatherman

A scary character from "Five Nights at Freddy's."

This cosplayer created the Evangelion Unit-01 armor from the anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion."

Spotted outside of Game On Expo's cosplay contest.

An original character inspired by Calypso, the goddess of the ocean.

Admit it, you'd love to see a crossover between "The Legend of Zelda" and "Borderlands."

Scorpion from "Mortal Kombat."

Members of local "Halo" cosplay group Fire Team Phoenix.

Dr. Mario makes an appearance at Game On Expo 2024.

Thanks to cooler weather, it was fun to be a cosplayer at Game On Expo 2024.

This attendee dressed up as legendary Nintendo character Donkey Kong.

Spotted outside of Game On Expo's cosplay contest.

Kano from the "Mortal Kombat" series.

Alcina Dimitrescu (left) and Karl Heisenberg from "Resident Evil Village."

Spotted outside of Game On Expo's cosplay contest.

A fursuit version of Majora's Mask from "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask."

Little Mac from the "Punch Out!" series.

Thermo Cosplay as a character from "Dungeons & Dragons."

A character inspired by the anime "Homestuck."

This cosplayer dressed to impress.

Shadow the Hedgehog and Tails from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" series.

Joystick jockeys, gaming fiends and esports competitors weren’t the only people who attended Phoenix’s Game On Expo 2024. Local cosplayers were also in abundance at the three-day multimedia and gaming event from Friday to Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Center.And they were wearing some fantastic costumes inspired by video games, anime and other geeky subject matter. Game On Expo attendees dressed as characters from the “Halo,” “Metal Gear Series” and “The Legend of Zelda” franchises, as well as popular anime series like “Chainsaw Man.”There was even cosplay inspired by historical figures at the Expo. Katherine and Joshua Tongret of Surprise, for instance, came as Catherine the Great, the 18th-century empress of Russia, and her husband, Peter III. Both wore intricate and elegant formal wear.Here’s a look at all of the impressive and amazing costumes Phoenix New Times encountered at Game On Expo 2024.