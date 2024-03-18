 Game On Expo 2024’s best costumes and cosplayers | Phoenix New Times
A look at Game On Expo 2024’s best costumes and cosplayers

Local cosplayers wore costumes inspired by video games, anime and even historical figures at this year's Game On Expo in Phoenix.
March 18, 2024
Some of the many cosplayers at Game On Expo 2024 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Some of the many cosplayers at Game On Expo 2024 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Benjamin Leatherman
Joystick jockeys, gaming fiends and esports competitors weren’t the only people who attended Phoenix’s Game On Expo 2024. Local cosplayers were also in abundance at the three-day multimedia and gaming event from Friday to Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Center.

And they were wearing some fantastic costumes inspired by video games, anime and other geeky subject matter. Game On Expo attendees dressed as characters from the “Halo,” “Metal Gear Series” and “The Legend of Zelda” franchises, as well as popular anime series like “Chainsaw Man.”

There was even cosplay inspired by historical figures at the Expo. Katherine and Joshua Tongret of Surprise, for instance, came as Catherine the Great, the 18th-century empress of Russia, and her husband, Peter III. Both wore intricate and elegant formal wear.

Here’s a look at all of the impressive and amazing costumes Phoenix New Times encountered at Game On Expo 2024.
The family that cosplays together, stays together.
Benjamin Leatherman
A scary character from "Five Nights at Freddy's."
Benjamin Leatherman
This cosplayer created the Evangelion Unit-01 armor from the anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion."
Benjamin Leatherman
Spotted outside of Game On Expo's cosplay contest.
Benjamin Leatherman
An original character inspired by Calypso, the goddess of the ocean.
Benjamin Leatherman
Admit it, you'd love to see a crossover between "The Legend of Zelda" and "Borderlands."
Benjamin Leatherman
Scorpion from "Mortal Kombat."
Benjamin Leatherman
Members of local "Halo" cosplay group Fire Team Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
Dr. Mario makes an appearance at Game On Expo 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman
Thanks to cooler weather, it was fun to be a cosplayer at Game On Expo 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman
This attendee dressed up as legendary Nintendo character Donkey Kong.
Benjamin Leatherman
Spotted outside of Game On Expo's cosplay contest.
Benjamin Leatherman
Kano from the "Mortal Kombat" series.
Benjamin Leatherman
Alcina Dimitrescu (left) and Karl Heisenberg from "Resident Evil Village."
Benjamin Leatherman
Spotted outside of Game On Expo's cosplay contest.
Benjamin Leatherman
A fursuit version of Majora's Mask from "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask."
Benjamin Leatherman
Little Mac from the "Punch Out!" series.
Benjamin Leatherman
Thermo Cosplay as a character from "Dungeons & Dragons."
Benjamin Leatherman
A character inspired by the anime "Homestuck."
Benjamin Leatherman
This cosplayer dressed to impress.
Benjamin Leatherman
Shadow the Hedgehog and Tails from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" series.
Benjamin Leatherman
