A look at Game On Expo 2024’s best costumes and cosplayers

Joystick jockeys, gaming fiends and esports competitors weren’t the only people who attended Phoenix’s Game On Expo 2024. Local cosplayers were also in abundance at the three-day multimedia and gaming event from Friday to Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Center.
And they were wearing some fantastic costumes inspired by video games, anime and other geeky subject matter. Game On Expo attendees dressed as characters from the “Halo,” “Metal Gear Series” and “The Legend of Zelda” franchises, as well as popular anime series like “Chainsaw Man.”
There was even cosplay inspired by historical figures at the Expo. Katherine and Joshua Tongret of Surprise, for instance, came as Catherine the Great, the 18th-century empress of Russia, and her husband, Peter III. Both wore intricate and elegant formal wear.
Here’s a look at all of the impressive and amazing costumes Phoenix New Times encountered at Game On Expo 2024.