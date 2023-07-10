Navigation
Art

Here’s what’s replacing Palette restaurant at Phoenix Art Museum

July 10, 2023 10:57AM

The entrance to Phoenix Art Museum.
The entrance to Phoenix Art Museum. Lynn Trimble
Palette, the longtime restaurant inside Phoenix Art Museum, closed at the end of May.

Now, we know what will replace it.

The museum announced Monday that it will partner with Conceptually Social, a Phoenix-based food and beverage solutions company, to create a new on-site restaurant experience.

The new restaurant will be located in the previous Palette Restaurant space and is scheduled to open in early 2024. The official concept, branding and menu will be announced later.

In the interim, the museum and Conceptually Social will launch Temporary, a new cafe experience, on Aug. 2. Temporary will be situated in the lobby and will feature coffee, sandwiches, salads and pastries, including vegan and gluten-free options.
Temporary will serve guests light fare at Phoenix Art Museum beginning in August.
Phoenix Art Museum

A ‘fresh’ new concept

A Conceptually Social was responsible for the short-lived but well-received Dressing Room restaurant in Roosevelt Row. It currently operates The Larry and Kaizen inside the historic Lawrence Building in the Phoenix Warehouse District.

“We are very excited to officially share the news of our partnership with Conceptually Social to bring a new, innovative food and beverage program to our community,” Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Sybil Harrington Director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum, said in a press release.

“Over the coming months, we will be working to re-envision the Museum’s on-site restaurant space, with an eye toward fresh, thoughtful design that provides an entirely new dining experience for our visitors and community members. In the meantime, we look forward to opening Conceptually Social’s café experience this August so visitors can get a taste of what’s to come in early 2024," Mikolajczak added.

The museum announced Palette's closure in May.
