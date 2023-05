Phoenix Art Museum's longtime restaurant, Palette, will close this month

Phoenix Art Museum announced yesterday that Palette, its on-site, full-service restaurant, will close on Sunday, May 28.Palette has been open inside the museum for more than a decade and serves lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekend. Dishes include light fare such as a chopped salad, grilled salmon, and the grilled cheese sandwich, which won a Phoenix New Times Best of Phoenix award in 2014.May 28 is also the museum's next PhxArt Family Funday. The free-access event, celebrating the recent opening of the exhibition "Juan Francisco Elso: Por América," features live performances, opportunities to make art, demonstrations, and experiences for visitors of all ages.The museum said in a statement that it "is currently working with a community partner to bring a new restaurant experience to our visitors, art lovers and foodies of the Valley, which will open this fall. Details on the new establishment will be announced in the coming months."Palette hours are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Happy hour is 3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 North Central Avenue. To make a reservation at Palette, call 602-257-2191 or visit the Phoenix Art Museum website