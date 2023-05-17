Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Art

Phoenix Art Museum's longtime restaurant, Palette, will close this month

May 17, 2023 9:07AM

The entrance to the Phoenix Art Museum.
The entrance to the Phoenix Art Museum. Lynn Trimble


Phoenix Art Museum announced yesterday that Palette, its on-site, full-service restaurant, will close on Sunday, May 28.

Palette has been open inside the museum for more than a decade and serves lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekend. Dishes include light fare such as a chopped salad, grilled salmon, and the grilled cheese sandwich, which won a Phoenix New Times Best of Phoenix award in 2014.

May 28 is also the museum's next PhxArt Family Funday. The free-access event, celebrating the recent opening of the exhibition "Juan Francisco Elso: Por América," features live performances, opportunities to make art, demonstrations, and experiences for visitors of all ages.

The museum said in a statement that it "is currently working with a community partner to bring a new restaurant experience to our visitors, art lovers and foodies of the Valley, which will open this fall. Details on the new establishment will be announced in the coming months."

Palette hours are 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Happy hour is 3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 North Central Avenue. To make a reservation at Palette, call 602-257-2191 or visit the Phoenix Art Museum website
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation