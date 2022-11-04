Your guide to the Canal Convergence art festival in Scottsdale

click to enlarge "Sym" by AlexP is one of this year's Canal Convergence artworks. Scottsdale Arts

Basic Information

click to enlarge "Octavius" by Peter Hazel is one of this year's Canal Convergence artworks. Scottsdale Arts

2023 Artworks

"Aquatics" by Philipp Artus (Berlin)

In this participative, projection-based work, the audience designs sea creatures via tablet before releasing them to interact with each other.



"Dice" by Iregular (Montreal)

"Dice" is an interactive sculpture consisting of five white cubes floating above the Arizona Canal. Viewers to play with their own shadows, which react with different shapes, colors and patterns that change with each cube.



"Flario" by Walter Productions (Phoenix)

This interactive fire-shooting installation is inspired by classic side-scrolling video games. Attendees can interact with "Flario" to "play the game," but the piece also puts on shows with fire, color and sound.



"Flora" by Philipp Artus (Berlin)

"Flora" is a projection-based artwork that consists of ever-evolving abstract lines, complex structures and delicate shapes that resemble the growth cycle of a plant. Participants can control the animation movements with a touchpad placed near the base of the projection.



"Light Forest" by Liquid PXL (Los Angeles)

"Light Forest" is a series of 16 pillars that emit light and sound to create unique audio-visual experiences for viewers. Unlike the rest of this year's Canal Convergence works, "Light Forest" will be on display on the Soleri Bridge through Dec. 31.



"Octavius" by Peter Hazel (Reno, Nev.)

"Octavius" is a giant octopus sculpture covered in 250,000 handmade, handpainted ceramic tiles, with suckers and eyes created from fused glass. The public can touch the sculpture in addition to admiring it.



"Ripple" by Ithaca Studio (Brighton, U.K.)

Attendees can create light and sound with the interactive work "Ripple." By standing on touch-sensitive pads, viewers will send colorful lights up the columns to create ripple effects.



"Spectrum Swing" by Lindsay Glatz (New Orleans)

"Spectrum Swing" is a series of swings suspended below a trio of rainbow sculptures. As participants swing, they activate specific colors in the sculptures above.



"Sym" by AlexP (Uithoorn, The Netherlands)

This piece allows attendees to create temporary light-based works using a flashlight.



"Welcome to Figment Land" by Isaac Caruso (Phoenix)

"Welcome to Figment Land" is a series of augmented reality-activated murals based on Caruso's "Sam & Sara" children’s book. Murals from "Welcome to Figment Land" can be found in three different locations throughout Old Town Scottsdale. "Welcome to Figment Land" will be on view along the Arizona Canal at the Scottsdale Waterfront throughout Canal Convergence, Nov. 3–12. "Daydreaming at the Mall…" can be found Nov. 3 to 12 near the lululemon store at Scottsdale Fashion Square. "Imagymnation" will be on view one day only, Nov. 12, at Scottsdale Civic Center’s 360 Stage for the lululemon 10K Tour.

click to enlarge A dance performance by Nicole Olson | MovementChaos during a previous Canal Convergence. David Blakeman

Canal Convergence Events

Free Activities and Performances

click to enlarge Audience members enjoy a music performance during a previous Canal Convergence. Scottsdale Arts

Paid Activities and Performances