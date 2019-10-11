Here Are Your 2019 Mayor's Arts Awards Winners

Maggie Keane, who painted this Prince mural, received the visual artist award.

Visual artist Maggie Keane and theater artist Bobb Cooper were among the winners of the 2019 Mayor's Arts Awards.

Keane is best known to many for the giant Prince mural painted earlier this year in the Grand Avenue arts district. Cooper is producing artistic director for Valley Youth Theatre, whose alumni include Oscar winner Emma Stone.

Maggie Keane and Bobb Cooper Win Mayor's Arts Awards Seven additional awards were presented on October 10.

Winners were announced during a ceremony held on October 10, at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

Girls Rock! Phoenix was named the innovative organization winner. Charles Blonkenfield

The awards were presented by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix Center for the Arts, which announced the finalists in late September.

This is the full list of winners announced during Thursday’s ceremony.

Community Innovator

RJ Muller

Dance Artist

Susan Bendix

DIY/Maker

Tina Ferguson

Innovative Organization

Girls Rock! Phoenix

Literary Artist

Joel Salcido

Music Artist

Downtown Chamber Series

Theatre Artist

Bobb Cooper

Visual Artist

Maggie Keane

Young Artist

Ruchi Ukhade

EXPAND Downtown Chamber Series received the music artist award. Downtown Chamber Series

Winners were chosen by a panel that included several past award winners, including 2018 visual arts winner Kevin Caron.

The selection panel also included Willa Altman-Kaough, Andria Bunnell, Amy Carpenter, Mary Fitzgerald, Stacey Hanlon, Casandra Hernandez, Ty Muhammad, and Joy Young.

Nominees were chosen from submissions made by community members and artists, who were able to nominate themselves for consideration. Panelists looked at criteria including innovation, impact, and integration.

Winners received original works of art created by artists who teach at Phoenix Center for the Arts.