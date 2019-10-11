Here Are Your 2019 Mayor's Arts Awards Winners

Visual artist Maggie Keane and theater artist Bobb Cooper were among the winners of the 2019 Mayor's Arts Awards.
Keane is best known to many for the giant Prince mural painted earlier this year in the Grand Avenue arts district. Cooper is producing artistic director for Valley Youth Theatre, whose alumni include Oscar winner Emma Stone.
Winners were announced during a ceremony held on October 10, at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.
The awards were presented by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Phoenix Center for the Arts, which announced the finalists in late September.
This is the full list of winners announced during Thursday’s ceremony.
Community Innovator
RJ Muller
Dance Artist
Susan Bendix
DIY/Maker
Tina Ferguson
Innovative Organization
Girls Rock! Phoenix
Literary Artist
Joel Salcido
Music Artist
Downtown Chamber Series
Theatre Artist
Bobb Cooper
Visual Artist
Maggie Keane
Young Artist
Ruchi Ukhade
Winners were chosen by a panel that included several past award winners, including 2018 visual arts winner Kevin Caron.
The selection panel also included Willa Altman-Kaough, Andria Bunnell, Amy Carpenter, Mary Fitzgerald, Stacey Hanlon, Casandra Hernandez, Ty Muhammad, and Joy Young.
Nominees were chosen from submissions made by community members and artists, who were able to nominate themselves for consideration. Panelists looked at criteria including innovation, impact, and integration.
Winners received original works of art created by artists who teach at Phoenix Center for the Arts.
