Here Are the Finalists for the 2019 Mayor's Arts Awards

Phoenix Center for the Arts has announced the finalists for this year’s Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards. Winners will be announced during a ceremony at Hance Park on Thursday, October 10.
After an open call for nominations (self-nominations were allowed), the finalists were selected in eight categories by a committee that included several of last year’s award winners and a representative from Mayor Kate Gallego’s office.
“It’s incredible to see such a collection of experience and talented represented,” says Lauren Henschen, who became CEO for Phoenix Center for the Arts in July.
The finalists include both emerging and established artists. Here’s the list by category:
Susan Bendix,
Bridgette Borzillo,
Julia Chacon,
Candy Jimenez
Tina Ferguson,
Charissa Lucille Heckard,
Lloyd Hopkins
Rita Goldner,
Erin Kong,
Joel Salcido
Patrick Andrew, Downtown Chamber Series, Scott Helms, Amy Swietlik
Bobb Cooper,
Brenda Foley,
Matthew Saraficio
Steve Ciezki,
Jessica Garrett,
Shachi Kale,
Maggie Keane
Anya Chaudhry,
Veronica Fedri,
Sushmita Marella,
Ruchi Ukhade
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Girls Rock! Phoenix,
Lights Camera Discover,
Warrior Songs Inc.
The 2018 winners included Andria Burnell and Las Chollas Peligrosas (music artist), CALA Alliance (innovative organization), Kevin Caron (visual artist), Amy Carpenter and Stacey Hanlon (theatre artists), Mary Fitzgerald (dance artist), Ty Muhammed (young artist), and Joy Young (literary artist).
Gallego will present the awards, and each winner will receive an original work of art created an artist who teaches at Phoenix Center for the Arts.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!