Here Are the Finalists for the 2019 Mayor's Arts Awards

Maggie Keane, who painted this Prince mural, is a visual artist finalist.

Phoenix Center for the Arts has announced the finalists for this year’s Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards. Winners will be announced during a ceremony at Hance Park on Thursday, October 10.

After an open call for nominations (self-nominations were allowed), the finalists were selected in eight categories by a committee that included several of last year’s award winners and a representative from Mayor Kate Gallego’s office.

“It’s incredible to see such a collection of experience and talented represented,” says Lauren Henschen, who became CEO for Phoenix Center for the Arts in July.

EXPAND Julia Chacon is a finalist in the dance artist category. Michel Sarda

The finalists include both emerging and established artists. Here’s the list by category:

Dance Artist



Susan Bendix,

Bridgette Borzillo,

Julia Chacon,

Candy Jimenez

DIY/Maker



Tina Ferguson,

Charissa Lucille Heckard,

Lloyd Hopkins

Literary Artist



Rita Goldner,

Erin Kong,

Joel Salcido

EXPAND Music artist finalists include Downtown Chamber Series. Downtown Chamber Series

Music Artist



Patrick Andrew, Downtown Chamber Series, Scott Helms, Amy Swietlik

Theatre Artist



Bobb Cooper,

Brenda Foley,

Matthew Saraficio

Visual Artist



Steve Ciezki,

Jessica Garrett,

Shachi Kale,

Maggie Keane

Young Artist



Anya Chaudhry,

Veronica Fedri,

Sushmita Marella,

Ruchi Ukhade

Girls Rock! Phoenix was named an innovative organization finalist. Charles Blonkenfield

Innovative Organization



Girls Rock! Phoenix,

Lights Camera Discover,

Warrior Songs Inc.

The 2018 winners included Andria Burnell and Las Chollas Peligrosas (music artist), CALA Alliance (innovative organization), Kevin Caron (visual artist), Amy Carpenter and Stacey Hanlon (theatre artists), Mary Fitzgerald (dance artist), Ty Muhammed (young artist), and Joy Young (literary artist).

Gallego will present the awards, and each winner will receive an original work of art created an artist who teaches at Phoenix Center for the Arts.