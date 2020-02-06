 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The selection inside All About Books and Comics.
The selection inside All About Books and Comics.
All About Books and Comics Facebook

All About Books and Comics is Closing in April

Benjamin Leatherman | February 6, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

The longest-running comic book shop in the Valley has reached its final chapter. All About Books and Comics, the uptown Phoenix store that’s dispensed geek ephemera for 38 years, is closing in April due to the retirement of owners Marsha and Alan Giroux.

The local couple announced the news earlier this week via the store’s Facebook page and website.

“We want all of you to know that this isn’t a ‘going out of business’ scenario, but a Celebration of Retirement!” they wrote. “Comic books are still a valuable and viable entertainment form, and we will miss it greatly, but … it’s time.”

Related Stories

The couple says they are also stepping away from the business to spend time with their new grandchild, who will be born in June.

No exact date for the closure has been announced. The store’s physical location, which on Camelback Road just west of Central Avenue, will offer newly released issues, publications, and merch through the end of March. (Deep discounts of existing items and titles will also be available in April).

The couple will then begin selling its vast collection of more than a million back issues through eBay, mail order, and the All About Books and Comics’ website.

The Girouxs purchased the shop in 1981 when it was known as A Little Bookstore and located at Third Avenue and Indian School Road. The couple shifted the focus on comic books and renamed the store.

“We bought it when it was mostly books,” Marsha told Phoenix New Times in 2015. “That was at the beginning of the onset of the direct comics market, when comic books started coming to comic book shops instead of grocery stores.”

The shop moved twice (first to Seventh Street and Camelback in 1983 and then Central Avenue and Medlock Drive in 2000) before taking over its current location in 2015. Its been an institution and go-to spot for local comics aficionados and other geeks for decades.

“We've been such a part of the community for a long time,” Marsha told New Times in 2015.

Which is why the couple says closing the store is a bittersweet occasion.

“It been an adventure for the last 38 years!” they wrote on the store’s website. “Fun and rewarding, it has been a great ride, and an amazing place to raise our children, but now it is time to say goodbye to the brick and mortar side of our business.”

 
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >