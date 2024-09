You guide to Arizona State Fair 2024: Concerts, discounts and more

click to enlarge Food, rides, music and more on tap for the 2024 Arizona State Fair. Melissa Fossum

click to enlarge Fans of fried treats found plenty to sample at the Arizona State Fair. Allison Young

Feel Good Fridays: Patrons who bring 10 nonperishable food items from noon to 6 p.m. every Fridays get free admission (excluding opening day).

Veterans and active duty military are eligible for free admission from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 (click here for more details).

Kids ages 5 to 14 who read three age-appropriate books approved by their parent, guardian or teacher, and fill out a form, will receive three free ride passes (full details are available here).

Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased for $50 each from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. They can be used up until 8 p.m. that evening.

click to enlarge The midway at the Arizona State Fair. Veterans Memorial Coliseum is located in the background. Allison Young

click to enlarge The All-American Rejects will be part of the Arizona State Fair's 2024 Coliseum Concert Series. Arizona State Fair

Saturday, Oct. 12: The All-American Rejects (alt-rock, pop-punk, emo)

Friday, Oct. 18: I Love the '90s Tour feat. Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Montell Jordan (hip-hop, R&B)

Friday, October 25: Big Time Rush (pop)

What other entertainment will be at the Arizona State Fair?



What else is there to do at the Arizona State Fair?



Valley residents, prepare yourself for days and nights filled with thrill rides, fried food and homespun fun. Over the next five weeks, this year’s Arizona State Fair will offer locals the chance to partake its all of its delights.The 2024 edition is from Sept. 20 to Oct. 27 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds and will include the sort of sights, sounds, tastes and thrills you’ve come to expect from the event. Flashy thrill rides and carnival games dot the midway. Vendors selling food packed with enough cholesterol to shave years off your life. And more crafty creations and farm animals than you'd care to see.And then there's all the live entertainment. The Arizona State Fair's Coliseum Concert Series is returning (with performances by Big Time Rush, The All-American Rejects and Vanilla Ice), for big crowds inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on select nights.What other fun can be had at the Arizona State Fair 2024? Our complete guide includes complete details about literally everything you need to know, including what to eat, bring, do, see and hear.This year’s Arizona State Fair runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 27.The fair takes place at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road. The venue is located on the northwest corner of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.During the opening weekend from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, gates will open at 4 p.m. Regular hours start on Sept. 28 and are as follows: Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 9 p.m. The fair will be closed from Mondays to Wednesdays.Admission is $15 for ages 8 and up. Kids 7 and under are free. Arizona State Fair tickets are available at the gate or via azstatefair.com/ticket-info . Discounts are also available (see below).The following discounts will be available at the Arizona State Fair in 2024:The Arizona State Fair’s two main entrances are off Monte Vista Road and 19th Avenue. A third gate is located near the northwest corner of McDowell Road and 19th and Grand avenues.The west lot is along Encanto Road near 20th Avenue and is $8 per vehicle. The north lot is $12 per vehicle, but is within the fairgrounds. The entrance is at 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road. A VIP lot offering reserved parking is also available in the north lot for $30 per vehicle and you can pay online in advance Yes. Security will use metal detector wands on every person entering the fair and search all backpacks, bags and purses for stuff that's prohibited (see below). Patrons can either take unauthorized items back to their cars or toss them in the trash.Outside food and drink (including alcoholic beverages) aren’t allowed. The same goes for firearms, narcotics, pepper spray, laser pointers, selfie sticks, glass bottles, drones, Sharpie markers, sharp metal objects, weapons of any kind or anything else security considers dangerous, destructive or disruptive.A total of 67 rides will be at this year’s Arizona State Fair. The selection includes favorites like the massive La Grande XL Ferris wheel, the towering Euroslide and the centrifuge-like Rave Wave. Here’s the complete ride list. It depends on how many you want to buy. It's roughly $8 per 10 tickets, which can be purchased either at the fair, online , or through the downloadable FunPass app on iOS or Android. The amount needed for each ride varies: Kiddie stuff is around four to eight tickets while premium experiences such as the La Grande Wheel XL cost up to 20 tickets or more.Absolutely. Multiple vendors will be selling beer, wine and mixed drinks. Of course, you’ll have to be 21 or older to purchase or consume them.Yes. Empty plastic bottle are allowed at the event, which can be refilled at water stations around the fairgrounds. You also can purchase fresh bottles of water from vendors.Yes. The fair's popular Coliseum Concert Series" will take place in 2024. You'll have to purchase a concert ticket to attend each performance, but admission to the fair is included. Every show will start at 7 p.m. Here’s the complete schedule:This year's entertainment lineup at the fair will feature the thrilling feats of the Omnium Circus inside the Coliseum. Performances will take place at 7 p.m. nightly from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6. Tickets are required to attend performances and fair admission is included. The cost is $25 to $45.DJ Chris Villa will also host the Tios & Tias day party to the Arizona State Fair from 2 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the Coliseum. More info is available here Meanwhile, the Grandstand Arena will feature events like monster trucks Figure 8 races, Native American rodeos, quarter midget racing and other motorized displays of mayhem. Various stages around the fairgrounds will feature a variety of entertainers throughout the run of the fair, including comedians, hypnotists and ventriloquists.The full entertainment lineup and schedule can be found here Check out the Thunderbird Model Railroad Club’s trains underneath the grandstand. Buy weird T-shirts or funky jewelry in the Mercado. Spend some time staring at fluffy bunnies and other livestock. Check out stuff you can’t afford in the Shopping Pavilion. Get an eyeful of crafty creations or impressive-looking photography and artwork under the Coliseum.