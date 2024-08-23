 Phoenix Tios & Tias day party coming to Arizona State Fair | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix DJ Chris Villa is bringing Tios & Tias party to the Arizona State Fair

Kick it old-school while enjoying throwback jams at the fair.
August 23, 2024
DJ Chris Villa has staged his Tios & Tias day party at Cobra Arcade Bar, Club DWNTWN and other Phoenix nightspots.
DJ Chris Villa has staged his Tios & Tias day party at Cobra Arcade Bar, Club DWNTWN and other Phoenix nightspots. Benjamin Leatherman

Over the past year, DJ Chris Villa has brought his popular Tios & Tias day party to some of Phoenix's hottest bars and clubs. In mid-October, the event will take over its biggest venue yet: the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Villa will stage a special edition of the 21-and-over event — which features a mix of DJs spinning throwback jams, live art from local creatives and “backyard boogie vibes” — at the Arizona State Fair on Oct. 13.

Tios & Tias: Arizona State Fair Boogie will take place inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and feature what fair organizers describe as “an unmatched atmosphere filled with soulful beats, classic hits, and non-stop dancing.”

In other words, it will offer the same sort of sounds and vibes you'd find at a Tios & Tias day party, only on a much larger scale.
click to enlarge A large crowd at an outdoor dance party.
The scene at a previous Tios & Tias day party at Egyptian Motor Hotel.
Tios & Tias

What is Tios & Tias?

Tios & Tias, or “uncles and aunts” in Spanish, originated in 2020 as a weekly livestream on Twitch that Villa launched during the pandemic lockdown. Each Sunday, he would spin sets filled with retro funk, soul, R&B, hip-hop, freestyle, cumbia and cruising classics for a growing audience.

For his viewers, it was a virtual space where they could gather and revel in old-school tunes. For Villa, an Arizona native who grew up listening to these old-school genres, it was a chance to celebrate and pay homage to the nostalgic sounds he was weaned on.

In April 2023, Tios & Tias evolved into a series of monthly in-person day parties that Villa hosted at Phoenix hotspots like Cobra Arcade Bar, Club DWNTWN and the Egyptian Motor Hotel. The event offered the same chill, laidback atmosphere as a backyard barbecue.

Villa, a 23-year veteran of the turntables who regularly performed on Power 98.3, spins throwback jams alongside local guest DJs like Mane One, DJ Javin, and Nina Tyco as patrons kick back, drink, dance, and, as the Tios & Tias website states, “ride the waves of soulful beats, embracing the magic of music.”

What to expect at Tios & Tias: Arizona State Fair Boogie

Tios & Tias’ fanbase has been growing steadily larger in the 16 months since it became a monthly day party. (Some of the day parties have even sold out.) The upcoming edition at the Arizona State Fair will be its largest yet.

According to Villa, Tios & Tias: Arizona State Fair Boogie on Oct. 13 will include the same mix of music, art and culture as previous editions of the event. Taking place from 2 to 8 p.m., the day party will feature Villa and special guests playing a mix of oldies, funk, freestyle, hip-hop, R&B throwbacks and Latin hits.

Meanwhile, there will be tattoo and nail artists, old-school photo booths, exclusive merchandise, old-school photo booths and a VIP area at the event.

Tickets are on sale now at azstatefair.com. General admission is $35 (plus fees) and VIP tickets are $40 and include access to an exclusive area with its own seating, photo booth, and VIP bar.
