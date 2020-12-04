Artlink Is Planning a 2021 Exhibition — Plus More Metro Phoenix Arts News

There’s fresh news on the creative front, as some cultural groups begin to announce their 2021 plans. But there’s other news, as well, including opportunities for artists eager to make and show new work.

Here’s a roundup of recent developments on the metro Phoenix arts scene to help you keep track of all the changes in our midst.

EXPAND Skye Lucking and Paul Pangle painted this mural during a previous Phoenix Mural Festival. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Mural Festival 2021

The Phoenix Mural Festival will return in January 2021 with a festival focused on creating new mural artworks for a section of the Grand Canal between Seventh Street and 15th Avenue. The theme of this event will be sustainability. Organizers are currently looking for property owners in the area who would like to commission artists to create murals during the festival, as well as donations to help fund artist honoraria, equipment, painting supplies, and snacks and beverages for artists and visitors.

Artlink’s 2021 Juried Exhibition

Artlink recently announced that its 21st Annual Juried Exhibition will open to the public on February 20, 2021. The exhibition has traditionally been part an annual multiday event called Art Detour, which includes art shows and other creative happenings around town. Artlink is planning to present Art Detour in 2021, but has not announced specific plans. Arizona artists working in all mediums can submit work for consideration through December 30. A first prize of $5,000 will be awarded for a select work in the show, which will run through June at Found:RE Phoenix Hotel.

Gabriel (left) and Isaac Fortoul during an art event a few years ago. Lynn Trimble

Fortoul Brothers Lose Valley Metro Contract

The Fortoul Brothers artist team that includes Gabriel and Isaac Fortoul has lost a significant commission, following allegations of sexual abuse made against Isaac Fortoul earlier this year. Valley Metro concluded its contract with the artists, whose work had been selected for a station along the future South Central Extension/Downtown Hub. Valley Metro will be selecting a new artist for the project from the pool of artists who originally applied to the call for art, and will involve the community through a stakeholder art review committee.

Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival



The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, with a multiweek virtual event running from February 14 to March 3. The lineup will include dozens of full-length and short-films centered on Jewish themes, in addition to other programming — including speakers, Q & A sessions with film professionals, and more. The full schedule will be posted on the festival website once it is available.

EXPAND Three artists showed work in Modified Arts windows during the first "Roadside Attraction" exhibit. Modifed Arts

Modified Arts Call for Art

The Modified Arts creative space in Roosevelt Row has issued a call for artworks to exhibit in its gallery windows. The gallery is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, so the gallery has been showing work in the street-facing windows of its Roosevelt Row venue. The gallery seeks to “highlight artists and artwork that contemplates the state of the world,” addressing topics such as “systemic racism, gender inequality, climate change, and cultural identity.” The deadline for this call for art is December 7.

EXPAND Jake Early painting a portion of Meet Me at Daley Park in Tempe. Courtesy of the artist.

Arts and Culture Commission



The City of Tempe is seeking new members for its Arts and Culture Commission, which works with the City Council and city staff on arts and culture programs, projects, policies, and initiatives. The commission is comprised of people who live or work in Tempe, as well as a student in Tempe. Their work also involves the city’s arts and culture plan, and arts and culture components of the city’s general plan. The city is accepting applications to fill one opening, as well as three upcoming openings.