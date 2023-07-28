The best things to do in Phoenix this weekend

Fish & SipsJuly 28
Odysea Aquarium, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Suite A-100, Scottsdale Happy hours at bars, while awesome, are a dime a dozen. Happy hour at the aquarium? That's a fish of a different color. If you're 21 and over, you can head to Odysea Aquarium for its Fish & Sips event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday. Fish & Sips features food and drinks for purchase, plus live music, yard games, and access to the entire aquarium. You'll be able to touch stingrays, walk through the aquarium's Odysea Voyager, see surprise appearances by aquarium animals, and participate in a live Q&A with animal care specialists. Timed entry tickets are $31.45 per person. Call 480-291-8000 or visit the website for more info. Jennifer Goldberg
Jurassic World Live TourFriday to Sunday
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Let’s face it. When millions of moviegoers have flocked to see “Jurassic Park” and its various sequels and spin-offs over the past 30 years, it’s not just for the melodrama of science run amok. It’s also to experience the awe of seeing dinosaurs in all their larger-than-life reptilian majesty. Hence the draw of Jurassic World Live Tour, which roars into Footprint Center this weekend and attempts to capture the thrills and excitement of the blockbuster films in an arena setting. The crowd will be whisked away to the jungles of Isla Nublar for a live-action adventure featuring 24 life-size dinosaurs created with animatronics and other special effects wizardry, including a velociraptor, triceratops, and 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex. The dino-sized fun takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday; and noon at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $25 per person. Benjamin Leatherman
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’Saturday
Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 1140 E. Baseline Road, TempeLet’s do the time warp again. Whether it’s your 100th screening or your first, a theater viewing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is always a good time. See for yourself when Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill in Tempe shows the cult classic on Saturday. The story of a young couple who takes shelter in a creepy mansion when their car breaks down during a rainstorm stars Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry, among others. There will be prop bags for sale at the Majestic screening, which starts at 9 p.m., or you can bring your own (no wet food, rice or open flames allowed). Tickets are $22 plus fees.
Barbie Movie SkateSaturday
Skateland Mesa
7 E. Southern Ave., MesaStrap on your skates and celebrate all things Barbie at Skateland Mesa on July 29. The family-friendly Barbie Movie Skate event will include a life-size Barbie box, pink options at the cafe, and a Barbie and Ken costume contest. (No bathing suits are allowed; shirts and pants are required, but leotards with leggings underneath are OK.) The party will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Cost is $12 plus $4.50 for skate rental.
Arizona Diamondbacks ‘Star Wars’ Night
Saturday
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St.It’s like clockwork. Whenever a new collectible drops, they’ll turn out in droves and wait in line for hours to be the first to get their hands on it. Are we talking about neckbeards in search of geeky playthings? Nope. Instead, we’re referring to Arizona Diamondbacks fans who go all out whenever the team offers exclusive promo giveaways during certain games each season. The latest will be offered during the D-backs’ annual “Star Wars” night at Chase Field during the second game of their upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners. The team will hand out “Tatooine Haboob Globes” to the first 15,000 fans who enter the stadium. Costumes inspired by the “Star Wars” saga are encouraged. First pitch is at 5:10 p.m. and tickets start at $29.
Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash
Saturday
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Ave. The muggles at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar are celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday (which actually occurs on July 31) a few days early with a themed five-course meal. Fans of the Wizarding World can feast on such selections as a Gillyweed salad and a “mini Weasley’s Sunday roast” before enjoying butterbeer cake topped with spiced Italian buttercream. As you’d expect, Harry Potter-inspired costumes and clothing is encouraged. The all-ages dinner is available for $89 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and begins at 7 p.m. More info and a complete menu is available here.