Artist-Musician Paul Balazs Marries Comics and Jazz in Hazel

"This is the story of Hazel, who is an ex-LAPD officer," Balazs says. "He gets injured and decides to become a private detective. And he's also an alcoholic at this point. He gets a call from Iris, an old flame. She's got into some deep water with a loan shark, and she needs Hazel's help to get out of it."



It's an interesting choice of mediums for someone with only a passing interest in comics.

"Instead of writing an album itself, I wanted to write an album with certain third parties that had some real drama, betrayal, and murder," he says.The resulting story has all that, but it's also about how far we'd go for our loved ones.