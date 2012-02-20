 10 ways to celebrate Mardi Gras around Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday) in Phoenix

Concerts, parties and plenty of drinks can be had all over the Valley to celebrate Mardi Gras.
February 13, 2024
Celebrate Mardi Gras in Phoenix this year at Fat Tuesday's two Valley locations.
Celebrate Mardi Gras in Phoenix this year at Fat Tuesday's two Valley locations. Fat Tuesday Tempe/Facebook
Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is traditionally the last day before the season of Lent begins, a period of time characterized by self-denial and religious reflection.

Which means, it's time to party.

Here are 10 places to celebrate the holiday around metro Phoenix, including some that stretch later into the month, just in case you want to let the good times roll past the official holiday.

Fat Tuesday Westgate

6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Suite E113, Glendale
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Where better to celebrate Mardi Gras than at a namesake bar? This West Valley party spot will host one of the biggest Mardi Gras parties in town, including drink specials, beads and all-around fun.

Musical Instrument Museum

Mardi Gras Mambo 2024
Tuesday, Feb. 13
4725 E. Mayo Blvd.
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, along with Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas, will fill the MIM Concert Hall with Mardi Gras-themed music. The fun begins at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $59.50 to $74.50.

CC's on Central

2800 N. Central Ave., Suite A100
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Let the good times roll at this popular soul food restaurant, where you can celebrate with food, drinks and tunes by DJ Biz International. The party goes till 8 p.m.

Good Time Charli's

6045 W. Chandler Blvd., # 7, Chandler
Tuesday, Feb. 13
This neighborhood joint will be celebrating the holiday in style with drinks, music and all-around good vibes.

Fat Tuesday Tempe

680 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Fat Tuesday has been a nightlife mainstay in Tempe for decades, and never more so than on Mardi Gras. Head down to the Mill Avenue nightspot for a holiday party to remember.

The Womack

5749 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
The Womack, always a classy spot for drinks and music, will host the NOLAZ band on Fat Tuesday for an evening of smooth tunes and smooth cocktails. The music runs from 8 to 11 p.m.

Valley Bar

130 N. Central Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Keep the Mardi Gras party going even after Lent starts with a show at Valley Bar. On the bill are three local favorites: Big Cactus Brass Band, The Sugar Thieves and Scattered Melodies. Doors are at 7 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 and tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Arizona

Big Night Out: Mardi Gras Glamour
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 6902 E. Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
Friday, Feb. 16
Celebrate Mardi Gras in style (and for a good cause) at this swanky holiday party hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Arizona. Put on your Fat Tuesday best and enjoy a hosted bar reception, dinner, and a lively program filled with storytelling. Visit the event website for ticket info.

Pedal Haus Downtown

214 E. Roosevelt St., #4
Saturday, Feb. 17
This popular downtown brewery will host a Mardi Gras party over the weekend featuring food and drink special and live music. The fun runs 2 to 10 p.m., and use this link to RSVP, which gets you your first hurricane for $2.

Phoenix Symphony

'Mardi Gras in New Orleans'
Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams St.
Feb. 23-25
The Symphony's APS Pops series continues with a tribute to Fat Tuesday. Feb. 23 through 25, visiting trumpet player, singer and conductor Byron Stripling will lead a program that includes “St. Louis Blues,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.”Tickets start at $60.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

