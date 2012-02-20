10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday) in Phoenix

Which means, it's time to party.
Here are 10 places to celebrate the holiday around metro Phoenix, including some that stretch later into the month, just in case you want to let the good times roll past the official holiday.
Fat Tuesday Westgate6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Suite E113, Glendale
Tuesday, Feb. 13Where better to celebrate Mardi Gras than at a namesake bar? This West Valley party spot will host one of the biggest Mardi Gras parties in town, including drink specials, beads and all-around fun.
Musical Instrument MuseumMardi Gras Mambo 2024
Tuesday, Feb. 13
4725 E. Mayo Blvd.The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, along with Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas, will fill the MIM Concert Hall with Mardi Gras-themed music. The fun begins at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $59.50 to $74.50.
CC's on Central2800 N. Central Ave., Suite A100
Tuesday, Feb. 13Let the good times roll at this popular soul food restaurant, where you can celebrate with food, drinks and tunes by DJ Biz International. The party goes till 8 p.m.
Good Time Charli's6045 W. Chandler Blvd., # 7, Chandler
Tuesday, Feb. 13This neighborhood joint will be celebrating the holiday in style with drinks, music and all-around good vibes.
Fat Tuesday Tempe680 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
Tuesday, Feb. 13Fat Tuesday has been a nightlife mainstay in Tempe for decades, and never more so than on Mardi Gras. Head down to the Mill Avenue nightspot for a holiday party to remember.
The Womack5749 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
The Womack, always a classy spot for drinks and music, will host the NOLAZ band on Fat Tuesday for an evening of smooth tunes and smooth cocktails. The music runs from 8 to 11 p.m.
Valley Bar130 N. Central Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 15Keep the Mardi Gras party going even after Lent starts with a show at Valley Bar. On the bill are three local favorites: Big Cactus Brass Band, The Sugar Thieves and Scattered Melodies. Doors are at 7 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 and tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.
Big Brothers Big Sisters ArizonaBig Night Out: Mardi Gras Glamour
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 6902 E. Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
Friday, Feb. 16Celebrate Mardi Gras in style (and for a good cause) at this swanky holiday party hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Arizona. Put on your Fat Tuesday best and enjoy a hosted bar reception, dinner, and a lively program filled with storytelling. Visit the event website for ticket info.
Pedal Haus Downtown214 E. Roosevelt St., #4
Saturday, Feb. 17This popular downtown brewery will host a Mardi Gras party over the weekend featuring food and drink special and live music. The fun runs 2 to 10 p.m., and use this link to RSVP, which gets you your first hurricane for $2.
Phoenix Symphony'Mardi Gras in New Orleans'
Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams St.
Feb. 23-25The Symphony's APS Pops series continues with a tribute to Fat Tuesday. Feb. 23 through 25, visiting trumpet player, singer and conductor Byron Stripling will lead a program that includes “St. Louis Blues,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.”Tickets start at $60.