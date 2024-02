10 places to celebrate Mardi Gras (or Fat Tuesday) in Phoenix

Fat Tuesday Westgate 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Suite E113, Glendale

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, is traditionally the last day before the season of Lent begins, a period of time characterized by self-denial and religious reflection.Which means, it's time to party.Here are 10 places to celebrate the holiday around metro Phoenix, including some that stretch later into the month, just in case you want to let the good times roll past the official holiday.Where better to celebrate Mardi Gras than at a namesake bar? This West Valley party spot will host one of the biggest Mardi Gras parties in town, including drink specials, beads and all-around fun.The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, along with Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas, will fill the MIM Concert Hall with Mardi Gras-themed music. The fun begins at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $59.50 to $74.50. Let the good times roll at this popular soul food restaurant, where you can celebrate with food, drinks and tunes by DJ Biz International. The party goes till 8 p.m.This neighborhood joint will be celebrating the holiday in style with drinks, music and all-around good vibes. Fat Tuesday has been a nightlife mainstay in Tempe for decades, and never more so than on Mardi Gras. Head down to the Mill Avenue nightspot for a holiday party to remember. The Womack , always a classy spot for drinks and music, will host the NOLAZ band on Fat Tuesday for an evening of smooth tunes and smooth cocktails. The music runs from 8 to 11 p.m.Keep the Mardi Gras party going even after Lent starts with a show at Valley Bar . On the bill are three local favorites: Big Cactus Brass Band, The Sugar Thieves and Scattered Melodies. Doors are at 7 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 and tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.Celebrate Mardi Gras in style (and for a good cause) at this swanky holiday party hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Arizona. Put on your Fat Tuesday best and enjoy a hosted bar reception, dinner, and a lively program filled with storytelling. Visit the event website for ticket info.This popular downtown brewery will host a Mardi Gras party over the weekend featuring food and drink special and live music. The fun runs 2 to 10 p.m., and use this link to RSVP, which gets you your first hurricane for $2.The Symphony's APS Pops series continues with a tribute to Fat Tuesday. Feb. 23 through 25, visiting trumpet player, singer and conductor Byron Stripling will lead a program that includes “St. Louis Blues,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.” Tickets start at $60