Four Bits of Metro Phoenix Arts News You Should Know

Despite the pandemic and the record-breaking heat, there's a lot going on in the Phoenix arts world. Here are a few recent happenings you should know about.

The David and Gladys Wright House Has New Owners

The sale of the David and Gladys Wright House last week was announced yesterday, August 17. The namesake couple were the son and daughter-in-law of legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright; he built the home for them in the early 1950s. The selling price was $7.25 million, a significant drop from its $12.95 million asking price when it was listed in 2018, according to Zillow. The buyer group, Benson Botsford LLC, includes architects who served as architectural apprentices at Wright’s Taliesin West.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Bob Hassett said in a statement, “We had several offers over the past few years, but the buyers always wanted to only tear down the house and build all new ones. ... These are the perfect buyers for this property, and we are all extremely happy that we were able to put this all together.”

EXPAND The music has stopped – for now. Phoenix Symphony

Phoenix Symphony Has Canceled Its 2020-2021 Season

The Phoenix Symphony announced on August 17 that it would cancel its 2020-2021 performance season due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

“Forgoing these performances is disappointing to our musicians, staff, Board of Directors and loyal patrons and friends. However, this cancellation represents the safest and most prudent plan to ensure the well-being of the entire Symphony community,” Suzanne Wilson, President and CEO of the Phoenix Symphony, said in a press release. “As stewards of this historic and beloved institution, our mission and responsibility centers on preserving our future and reuniting in Symphony Hall to celebrate our 75th Anniversary in the fall of 2021.”

For more information, visit the Phoenix Symphony website.

Time to hit the barre at a new spot. Ballet Theatre of Phoenix

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Has a New Location



Uptown Phoenix is the new home of the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Studios. The organization is now in its new space at 6801 North Seventh Street. Conceived by Venue Projects with architect Martha Baker of InKinetic, the new state-of-the-art facility has 7,800 square feet for dance instruction.

The studio offers several types of dance classes for children and adults of all skill levels. Fall classes will begin Monday, August 24, online via Zoom; in person/hybrid classes at the new facility will begin on Tuesday, September 8.

Visit the website for information about classes, in-person tours of the new building, and more.

EXPAND Boo Hag 2 by Thomas McKee is among the artworks featured in “Creatures and Monsters." Scottsdale Public Art

'Creatures and Monsters’ Exhibition Opens Online and at Scottsdale Civic Center Library

A fun new art show has opened at Scottsdale's Civic Center Library. "Creatures and Monsters" features work primarily by metro Phoenix artists.

Monsters "help us tell stories about humanity and help us learn about ourselves,” Wendy Raisanen, curator of collections and exhibitions for Scottsdale Public Art, said in a press release. “I was excited to see what local artists would show — what kind of creatures of imagination they have. Some are not so much scary as personally important. Some are cute or magnificent. And some are indeed creepy and frightening.”

The entire show is also available to view online. At 6 p.m. on Friday, August 21, Scottsdale Public Art will host a virtual opening reception via Zoom at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Raisanen will host the free event, which will feature many of the artists from the exhibition and is open to the public.

The show will continue through Friday, September 25, at Civic Center Library, which is located at 3839 N. Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale. The exhibit can be viewed online here.