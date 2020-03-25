 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

No gym? No problem! Get your sweat on at home.EXPAND
No gym? No problem! Get your sweat on at home.
MadFit/YouTube

Free Ways to Exercise Without the Gym

Bri Arreguin-Malloy | March 25, 2020 | 7:00am
So, you’re stuck at home.

At first, it was fun. Maybe this isn’t so bad right now.

Flash forward a few days. Now your joints are feeling stiff, and your walk from your bedroom to the living room isn’t cutting it anymore. You’re feeling antsy and just want to move.

Maybe you need to channel your anxious energy from this exhausting news cycle into something other than scrolling frantically through Twitter.

Here's the good news: We can move our bodies and keep the blood flowing, all practicing social distancing.

Here are some free fitness resources for you to utilize while you’re home (besides hiking and running).

Local studios are live-streaming guided meditation for free.EXPAND
Local studios are live-streaming guided meditation for free.
Jim Louvau

Follow Your Favorite Local Fitness Studio on Social Media

Where do you normally get your fitness on? Do you follow them on social media? If not, you should be.

A variety of fitness studios have taken to social media to bring their regular classes to you to enjoy from the comfort of your home. Though not required, some ask for a donation if you are in a position to do so.

Local studios we found that are livestreaming their classes are Totem Yoga (free community yoga and meditation classes via Facebook Live and IGTV), Sweatshop on Central (yoga and barre(less) classes via Facebook Live), The Madison (yoga, sculpt, spin, dance, HIIT, and glute-focused classes via Instagram Live), and Jabz (boxing circuit class via Zoom). Be sure to check their social media accounts for class schedule information.

Put YouTube to Good Use

YouTube isn’t just full of funny cat videos. It’s also full of great workout-focused channels.

If you want to start practicing yoga, check out Yoga with Adriene. Her catalog of videos seems endless. There's yoga for almost anything, including yoga for writers, yoga for beginners, and yoga for stress management, among many others.

If you don't have any exercise equipment, check out MadFit or FitnessBlender. MadFit has videos ranging from full-body cardio workouts to popular songs, to apartment-friendly no-jumping workouts, to HIIT routines with no equipment. Fitness Blender has over 600 videos ranging from Pilates, no-equipment HIIT cardio, and kickboxing you can do at home.

Bonus: Get your kiddos moving around with dance-a-longs from GoNoodle.

Learn TikTok Dances

Try testing your coordination by learning one of the popular dances taking over TikTok. It’s not as easy as you think, but it’s a whole lot of fun.

Here’s where to start:

Classic TikTok dances: "Say So" by Doja Cat dance by @yodelinghaley, Renegade dance by Jalaiah Harmon, and “The Git Up” challenge.

Newer TikTok dances: "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion dance, "Cannibal" by Kesha dance, and "Relationship" by Young Thug dance.

Now have fun getting your at-home move on.

 
Bri Arreguin-Malloy is Phoenix New Times' social media editor. As a Tucson native, she's been exiled from the city after attending Arizona State University. She enjoys going to grocery stores, scrounging the depths of Instagram for memes, and talking about her cat.

