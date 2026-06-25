Valley Life

Meet comedian Gabriel Iglesias (and maybe buy his tequila) on Friday in Tempe

He's in town for a pair of shows, but here's your chance to say hi for free.
By Jennifer GoldbergJune 25, 2026
Gabriel Iglesias's Pocho Fino Tequila debuted in March.

Pocho Fino
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You probably know Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias from his standup comedy career, or from roles in movies like “Magic Mike” and “Coco” and TV shows such as “All That” and “Mr. Iglesias.”

But, like many other celebrities, Iglesias has a new side project, and there’s nothing comedic about it.

Iglesias debuted his Pocho Fino tequila brand in March, and on Friday, June 26, fans can meet the larger-than-life comedian and pick up bottles of Pocho Fino.

He’ll appear at Total Wine & More at Tempe Marketplace, 1900 E. Rio Salado Parkway, #120, Tempe, from 2 to 4 p.m.

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Produced by Next Century Spirits, Pocho Fino comes in three varieties: a traditional Blanco (40% ABV), and two flavored options, Mexican Candy (35% ABV) and Grilled Pineapple (35% ABV). The bottles’ suggested retail prices are $17.99 for the 375ml size and $29.99 for the 750ml size.

“As a proud Mexican-American, I wanted to make a tequila that celebrates both my roots,” Iglesias said in a release announcing the Tempe appearance. “When creating Pocho Fino Tequila, it was important to me that the tequila is approachable, full of flavor and fancy enough for a fine glass, or casual enough to drink out of a plastic cup. That’s what makes it my kind of tequila.” 

The dogs featured on the bottle are a personal touch for Iglesias; they represent Risa and Vinnie, the comic’s dogs who have passed.

Getting into tequila is a popular side hustle for many a top-name celebrity. In addition to Iglesias, George Clooney and Rande Gerber (Casamigos), Kendall Jenner (818), Michael Jordan (Cincoro), The Rock (Teremana), Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul (Dos Hombres), Pitbull (Espanita) and Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo (Calirosa) are just a few of the stars in the tequila game.

And if you’re into Iglesias’s standup more than you’re a tequila drinker, we hope you got tickets for the comedian’s two sold-out shows. He’ll appear tonight, Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26, at the Showroom at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler. Both shows start at 8 p.m.

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Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.

jennifer.goldberg@newtimes.com

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