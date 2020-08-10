Hey, Creatives! Check Out These Artist Opportunities in Metro Phoenix and Beyond

The lingering COVID-19 pandemic is making it harder for nearly everyone to make a living, including artists. Knowing that metro Phoenix creatives are watching for ways to show and sell their work, we’ve put together a list of artist opportunities, ranging from exhibits to works of public art. Don’t delay, because deadlines loom.

Glendale Arts Grants City of Glendale

Due August 10

The city of Glendale is accepting applications for grants for its Performing Arts Partnership program, which presents free public art projects and performances in community settings. Project budgets for selected artists or performing arts organizations range up to $4,000.

'Nature in Balance' Exhibit Shemer Art Center

Due August 14

Shemer Art Center is accepting submissions for a group show called “Nature in Balance,” which is schedule to run from September 9 to October 29. The show will features works in traditional mediums that reflect “the calming effect of the natural world.”

Lucretia Torva's portrait of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been exhibited at Herberger Theater Center.

'Social Injustice' Herberger Theater Center

Due August 15

Herberger Theater Center is looking for artworks to feature in a group exhibition addressing social injustices such as racism, gender discrimination, and anti-Semitism. Selected works are scheduled to be shown in Bob’s Spot Gallery from October 2 to December 1.

Heart of Goodyear Locations Vary

Due August 30

The city of Goodyear is looking for artists to create hearts that will be installed at 10 city locations, such as parks and a fire station. Selected artists will receive $1,200, and will be expected to incorporated community outreach into their work.

Library Entrance Art Flagstaff Public Library

Due September 2

The city of Flagstaff is seeking artwork to install near its public library entrance. Submissions should reflect “the possibilities a library represents” — such as fueling ideas, imagination, community, learning, and more.

Splash Pad Public Art Scottsdale Waterfront

Due September 4

Scottsdale Public Art is accepting qualifications from artists interesting in designing public art that will provide visual interest and seating elements for a splash pad on the Scottsdale Waterfront.

Linda Engstrom work shown in a previous quilt exhibit in Chandler.

'Art Quilts XXV' Vision Gallery

Due September 14

Vision Gallery is accepting submission for its 25th annual exhibition of contemporary quilts, which is titled “Art Quilts XXV: Fleeting Moments.” The group exploring ephemeral moments is scheduled to run from November 21 to December 31.

Umbrella Artwork City of Phoenix

Due September 25

The city of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture is looking for 2-D artists to created designs that will be realized by fabricators selected by the city of Phoenix for a project called Walk in the Sun.

'The Human Spirit' Exhibit Herberger Theater Center

Due September 30

Herberger Theater Center is looking for 2-D artworks addressing uplifting themes for this group exhibition scheduled to run from December 4 until February 2, 2021, inside Bob’s Spot Gallery.

Steve Hampton's take on Donald Trump, shown during a previous exhibit at Fine Art Complex 1101.

'Politics as Usual' Exhibit Fine Art Complex 1101

Due October 1



Fine Art Complex 1101 in Tempe has an open call for its “Politics as Usual: Art at the Edge of Conspiracy” online and gallery exhibition scheduled to open on November 1. Artists can submit artworks in any medium for consideration. The exhibit will address “strange but true aspects” of the American political landscape during the last four years.

Civic Center Sculpture Town of Prescott Valley

Due October 2

The town of Prescott Valley and the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission are seeking an artist or artist team to create a work of bronze sculpture for permanent placement on the town’s Civic Center campus. The project budget is $110,000.

Matt Magee's Fragment Flag for an earlier iteration of "Roadside Attraction."

“Now It’s Political” Locations Vary

Due TBA

The ArtFarm PHX collective and Practical Art are looking for artists to show their work in various outdoor locations as part of “Roadside Attraction: Now It’s Political,” which is scheduled to run from October 3 to November 3. The multisite exhibition will feature works, including video and film, addressing political activism and voter participation.

Contemporary Crafts Exhibit Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

Due October 23



Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting submission for its 42nd Annual Contemporary Crafts Exhibit, which is scheduled to run from February 12 to April 25, 2021. The national juried exhibition, which includes $2,000 in juror awards, is open to all craft mediums.

North Gallery Proposals Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

Due December 11

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is looking for artists to feature in its North Gallery, a community gallery that highlights work by artists with a significant presence in Arizona.

Project Room Exhibits Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

Due December 11



Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is seeking proposals for solo and collaborative exhibitions in its experimental exhibition space. Artists working in all mediums can apply.

Work by Christine Lee installed at ASU Memorial Union through Curator Engine.

Local Art Projects Locations Vary

Rolling Deadline



Curator Engine is looking for artists to pair with businesses, organizations, and various venues looking for artworks such as paintings, murals, installations, and more.

Sculpture on the Street Tucson

Rolling Deadline

Sculpture Tucson, a nonprofit dedicated to placing sculptures in public places, is seeking artists to participate in its new Sculpture on the Street program, which pairs artists with businesses in order to display works of art on well-traveled roads in Tucson and other parts of Pima County.