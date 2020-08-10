 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Anne Mello channeled nature during a previous exhibition at Shemer Art Center.EXPAND
Anne Mello channeled nature during a previous exhibition at Shemer Art Center.
Lynn Trimble

Hey, Creatives! Check Out These Artist Opportunities in Metro Phoenix and Beyond

Lynn Trimble | August 10, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

The lingering COVID-19 pandemic is making it harder for nearly everyone to make a living, including artists. Knowing that metro Phoenix creatives are watching for ways to show and sell their work, we’ve put together a list of artist opportunities, ranging from exhibits to works of public art. Don’t delay, because deadlines loom.

Glendale Arts Grants

City of Glendale
Due August 10

The city of Glendale is accepting applications for grants for its Performing Arts Partnership program, which presents free public art projects and performances in community settings. Project budgets for selected artists or performing arts organizations range up to $4,000.

Related Stories

'Nature in Balance' Exhibit

Shemer Art Center
Due August 14

Shemer Art Center is accepting submissions for a group show called “Nature in Balance,” which is schedule to run from September 9 to October 29. The show will features works in traditional mediums that reflect “the calming effect of the natural world.”

Lucretia Torva's portrait of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been exhibited at Herberger Theater Center.EXPAND
Lucretia Torva's portrait of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been exhibited at Herberger Theater Center.
Lucretia Torva

'Social Injustice'

Herberger Theater Center
Due August 15

Herberger Theater Center is looking for artworks to feature in a group exhibition addressing social injustices such as racism, gender discrimination, and anti-Semitism. Selected works are scheduled to be shown in Bob’s Spot Gallery from October 2 to December 1.

Heart of Goodyear

Locations Vary
Due August 30

The city of Goodyear is looking for artists to create hearts that will be installed at 10 city locations, such as parks and a fire station. Selected artists will receive $1,200, and will be expected to incorporated community outreach into their work.

Library Entrance Art

Flagstaff Public Library
Due September 2

The city of Flagstaff is seeking artwork to install near its public library entrance. Submissions should reflect “the possibilities a library represents” — such as fueling ideas, imagination, community, learning, and more.

Splash Pad Public Art

Scottsdale Waterfront
Due September 4

Scottsdale Public Art is accepting qualifications from artists interesting in designing public art that will provide visual interest and seating elements for a splash pad on the Scottsdale Waterfront.

Throwback to Linda Engstrom work shown in a previous quilt exhibit in Chandler.EXPAND
Throwback to Linda Engstrom work shown in a previous quilt exhibit in Chandler.
Linda Engstrom

'Art Quilts XXV'

Vision Gallery
Due September 14

Vision Gallery is accepting submission for its 25th annual exhibition of contemporary quilts, which is titled “Art Quilts XXV: Fleeting Moments.” The group exploring ephemeral moments is scheduled to run from November 21 to December 31.

Umbrella Artwork

City of Phoenix
Due September 25

The city of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture is looking for 2-D artists to created designs that will be realized by fabricators selected by the city of Phoenix for a project called Walk in the Sun.

'The Human Spirit' Exhibit

Herberger Theater Center
Due September 30

Herberger Theater Center is looking for 2-D artworks addressing uplifting themes for this group exhibition scheduled to run from December 4 until February 2, 2021, inside Bob’s Spot Gallery.

Steve Hampton's take on Donald Trump, shown during a previous exhibit at Fine Art Complex 1101.EXPAND
Steve Hampton's take on Donald Trump, shown during a previous exhibit at Fine Art Complex 1101.
Lynn Trimble

'Politics as Usual' Exhibit

Fine Art Complex 1101
Due October 1

Fine Art Complex 1101 in Tempe has an open call for its “Politics as Usual: Art at the Edge of Conspiracy” online and gallery exhibition scheduled to open on November 1. Artists can submit artworks in any medium for consideration. The exhibit will address “strange but true aspects” of the American political landscape during the last four years.

Civic Center Sculpture

Town of Prescott Valley
Due October 2

The town of Prescott Valley and the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission are seeking an artist or artist team to create a work of bronze sculpture for permanent placement on the town’s Civic Center campus. The project budget is $110,000.

Matt Magee's Fragment Flag for an earlier iteration of "Roadside Attraction."EXPAND
Matt Magee's Fragment Flag for an earlier iteration of "Roadside Attraction."
Matt Magee

“Now It’s Political”

Locations Vary
Due TBA

The ArtFarm PHX collective and Practical Art are looking for artists to show their work in various outdoor locations as part of “Roadside Attraction: Now It’s Political,” which is scheduled to run from October 3 to November 3. The multisite exhibition will feature works, including video and film, addressing political activism and voter participation.

Contemporary Crafts Exhibit

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum
Due October 23

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting submission for its 42nd Annual Contemporary Crafts Exhibit, which is scheduled to run from February 12 to April 25, 2021. The national juried exhibition, which includes $2,000 in juror awards, is open to all craft mediums.

North Gallery Proposals

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum
Due December 11

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is looking for artists to feature in its North Gallery, a community gallery that highlights work by artists with a significant presence in Arizona.

Project Room Exhibits

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum
Due December 11

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is seeking proposals for solo and collaborative exhibitions in its experimental exhibition space. Artists working in all mediums can apply.

Work by Christine Lee installed at ASU Memorial Union through Curator Engine.EXPAND
Work by Christine Lee installed at ASU Memorial Union through Curator Engine.
Lynn Trimble

Local Art Projects

Locations Vary
Rolling Deadline

Curator Engine is looking for artists to pair with businesses, organizations, and various venues looking for artworks such as paintings, murals, installations, and more.

Sculpture on the Street

Tucson
Rolling Deadline

Sculpture Tucson, a nonprofit dedicated to placing sculptures in public places, is seeking artists to participate in its new Sculpture on the Street program, which pairs artists with businesses in order to display works of art on well-traveled roads in Tucson and other parts of Pima County.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.