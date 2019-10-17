Here's Your Guide to October Third Friday in Phoenix

You’re in luck if you didn’t make it out for First Friday. Some of the best exhibits will still be open during Third Friday – including Cindy Schnackel’s “Lower Life Forms” show at Sisao Gallery and the “Person Perception Persona” exhibit at ASU Northlight Gallery.
Several new shows are opening as well, giving you even more art options for Friday night. It’s an eclectic lineup, with artists addressing issues ranging from sex workers to police brutality. Here’s a roundup of Third Friday art shows to help you plan your night.
Roosevelt Row
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street
For the first exhibition inside the newly-reconfigured Eye Lounge arts space, Samantha Lyn Aasen is showing photographic portraits of sex workers meant to reveal the bravery and vulnerability it takes to be open about their lives in a society rife with stigma.
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street
Emancipation Arts curated this invitational exhibition at Modified Arts, which includes works by C.A. Hammons, Michael Massenberg, Nicholas Murray, and Leonard Wilson. The exhibit features works by established black artists addressing the ways police violence, and the potential for police violence, has psychologically affected both them and their communities.
Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
Head to {9} The Gallery to explore works by Lucky Amolo, a painter inspired by recent travels to Jerome, Arizona. The artist seeks to convey “the authenticity, darkness, and inner beauty” of old mining towns in the American Southwest.
Phoenix Film Revival
1023 Grand Avenue
See works by Xana Marie, who uses photography to explore love and family – and the ways they intersect with issues such as freedom, independence, and heartbreak. Informed by her own mental and physical hardships, the artist considers what it means to leave home and make a new life.
More Art Shows
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue
Talk with creative Christy Puetz during this artist reception happening from 7 to 9 p.m. on Third Friday. Her exhibit at Practical Art features mixed-media artworks inspired by various aspects of memories. Also, look for work by guest artist Carol Saker.
Gallery 119
119 South 11th Avenue
Gallery 119 is showing paintings and mixed media works by East Valley artists Suzanne Klotz and Anne Coe. Klotz works primarily with paper, canvas, beads, and embroidery to create soft, tactile “tapestry paintings.” Coe blends painterly technique with humor to create animal-driven narratives that reflect her interest in environmental activism. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. While you’re there, check out James White’s courtyard installation titled Appropriation 1.
Art and Performance
The Hive
2222 North 16th Street
Head to The Hive to see new experimental portraits of inspiring women created by Phil Freedom, a longtime staple on the downtown
Alwun House
1204 East Roosevelt Street
The “Monsters Menagerie” exhibit continues at Alwun House, where the Third Friday lineup also includes a Halloween-themed performance featuring several burlesque artists from Corkscrew Cabaret.
