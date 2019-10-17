 


    Herban Planet
4
Look for Michael Massenberg's Save Me (detail shown here) at Modified Arts.
Look for Michael Massenberg's Save Me (detail shown here) at Modified Arts.
Michael Massenberg

Here's Your Guide to October Third Friday in Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | October 17, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

You’re in luck if you didn’t make it out for First Friday. Some of the best exhibits will still be open during Third Friday – including Cindy Schnackel’s “Lower Life Forms” show at Sisao Gallery and the “Person Perception Persona” exhibit at ASU Northlight Gallery.

Several new shows are opening as well, giving you even more art options for Friday night. It’s an eclectic lineup, with artists addressing issues ranging from sex workers to police brutality. Here’s a roundup of Third Friday art shows to help you plan your night.

Look for this portrait of Adora Bell at Eye Lounge on Third Friday.
Look for this portrait of Adora Bell at Eye Lounge on Third Friday.
Samantha Lyn Aasen

Roosevelt Row

“For Her Time”
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street

For the first exhibition inside the newly-reconfigured Eye Lounge arts space, Samantha Lyn Aasen is showing photographic portraits of sex workers meant to reveal the bravery and vulnerability it takes to be open about their lives in a society rife with stigma. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

“The Spillover Effect”
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street

Emancipation Arts curated this invitational exhibition at Modified Arts, which includes works by C.A. Hammons, Michael Massenberg, Nicholas Murray, and Leonard Wilson. The exhibit features works by established black artists addressing the ways police violence, and the potential for police violence, has psychologically affected both them and their communities. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

See work by Lucky Amolo at {9} The Gallery.
See work by Lucky Amolo at {9} The Gallery.
Lucky Amolo

Grand Avenue

“Cleopatra Hill”
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue

Head to {9} The Gallery to explore works by Lucky Amolo, a painter inspired by recent travels to Jerome, Arizona. The artist seeks to convey “the authenticity, darkness, and inner beauty” of old mining towns in the American Southwest. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Leaving Home”
Phoenix Film Revival
1023 Grand Avenue

See works by Xana Marie, who uses photography to explore love and family – and the ways they intersect with issues such as freedom, independence, and heartbreak. Informed by her own mental and physical hardships, the artist considers what it means to leave home and make a new life. Third Friday hours at Phoenix Film Revival are 6 to 10 p.m.

See works by Christy Puetz at Practical Art.
See works by Christy Puetz at Practical Art.
Practical Art

More Art Shows

“who i think it was”
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue

Talk with creative Christy Puetz during this artist reception happening from 7 to 9 p.m. on Third Friday. Her exhibit at Practical Art features mixed-media artworks inspired by various aspects of memories. Also, look for work by guest artist Carol Saker.

“Creature Features”
Gallery 119
119 South 11th Avenue

Gallery 119 is showing paintings and mixed media works by East Valley artists Suzanne Klotz and Anne Coe. Klotz works primarily with paper, canvas, beads, and embroidery to create soft, tactile “tapestry paintings.” Coe blends painterly technique with humor to create animal-driven narratives that reflect her interest in environmental activism. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. While you’re there, check out James White’s courtyard installation titled Appropriation 1.

Art and Performance

“DisMantling Power”
The Hive
2222 North 16th Street

Head to The Hive to see new experimental portraits of inspiring women created by Phil Freedom, a longtime staple on the downtown arts scene with more than a few stories to tell. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. You can also hear sounds by Edgar Allen Ekoe. See if you can spot one of the city’s newest murals while you’re there.

CaberSLAAAY
Alwun House
1204 East Roosevelt Street

The “Monsters Menagerie” exhibit continues at Alwun House, where the Third Friday lineup also includes a Halloween-themed performance featuring several burlesque artists from Corkscrew Cabaret. Third Friday hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Admission is $10.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

