Here Are The 2018 Phoenix Mayor's Arts Awards Finalists

Phoenix Center for the Arts has announced the finalists for this year’s Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards. The awards are presented annually by the Phoenix mayor, along with the center.
The finalists were selected from more than 200 artists, including many nominated by community members through an open call. Artists were also allowed to nominate themselves this year. The nominees were evaluated in three areas: innovation, impact, and integration.
Finalists were selected in seven categories: dance, visual arts, literary arts, music, theater, young artists, and innovative organizations.
Winners will be selected by a panel that includes representatives from the mayor’s office, Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Phoenix Center for the Arts, and past award winners. They include Julie Akerly, Scott Spenner, Annie Lopez, Regina Nixon, Dwayne Allen, Nicole Pasteur, Teniqua Broughton, and Ashley Hare.
Winning artists will be announced during the Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards on Thursday, October 21, at Hance Park. That evening, organizers will also present the second annual Lou and Evelyn Grubb Community Innovator Award.
Here are this year’s finalists:
Dance Artists: Angelina Ramirez, Carlos Montufar, and Mary Fitzgerald
Visual Artists: Edna Dapo, Fortoul Brothers, Kevin Caron
Literary Artists: Andrea Avery, Anna Flores, and Joy Young
Music Artists: Andria Bunnell & Las Chollas Peligrosas, Arian Nicole Muhammad, and Elly Hallagan
Theatre Artists: Amy Carpenter & Stacey Hanlon, Katrina Donaldson, and Will Hightower
Young Artists: Abby Mintz, Anya Chaudhry, Madison Reeve, Paula Ortega, Reva Chaudhry, Ruchi Ukhade, Sophie Harris, and Thameenah Muhammad
Innovative Organizations: CALA Alliance, La Phoenikera, and Spot 127 Youth Media Center
Winners will receive original works of art by creatives who teach at Phoenix Center for the Arts.
The 2017 Mayor’s Arts Awards went to Julie Akerly (dance), Scott Spenner (music), Annie Lopez (visual art), and Phoenix Conservatory of Music (innovative arts organization). Last year's panel also honored Jack Lytle, former executive director for Theater Works in Peoria, with a community innovator award.
Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, October 21. Margaret T. Hance Park Urban Plaza, 67 West Culver Street. 602-254-3100; phoenixcenterforthearts.org. Tickets are $75. Visit phoenixcenterforthearts.org.
