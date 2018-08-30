 


Andria Bunnell & Las Chollas Peligrosas are finalists in the music category.
Nader Abushhab, NBMA Photography

Here Are The 2018 Phoenix Mayor's Arts Awards Finalists

Lynn Trimble | August 30, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Phoenix Center for the Arts has announced the finalists for this year’s Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards. The awards are presented annually by the Phoenix mayor, along with the center.

The finalists were selected from more than 200 artists, including many nominated by community members through an open call. Artists were also allowed to nominate themselves this year. The nominees were evaluated in three areas: innovation, impact, and integration.

Finalists were selected in seven categories: dance, visual arts, literary arts, music, theater, young artists, and innovative organizations.

Winners will be selected by a panel that includes representatives from the mayor’s office, Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Phoenix Center for the Arts, and past award winners. They include Julie Akerly, Scott Spenner, Annie Lopez, Regina Nixon, Dwayne Allen, Nicole Pasteur, Teniqua Broughton, and Ashley Hare.

Winning artists will be announced during the Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards on Thursday, October 21, at Hance Park. That evening, organizers will also present the second annual Lou and Evelyn Grubb Community Innovator Award.

The Fortoul Brothers are a visual arts finalist.
Heard Museum

Here are this year’s finalists:

Dance Artists: Angelina Ramirez, Carlos Montufar, and Mary Fitzgerald

Visual Artists: Edna Dapo, Fortoul Brothers, Kevin Caron

Literary Artists: Andrea Avery, Anna Flores, and Joy Young

Music Artists: Andria Bunnell & Las Chollas Peligrosas, Arian Nicole Muhammad, and Elly Hallagan

Theatre Artists: Amy Carpenter & Stacey Hanlon, Katrina Donaldson, and Will Hightower

Young Artists: Abby Mintz, Anya Chaudhry, Madison Reeve, Paula Ortega, Reva Chaudhry, Ruchi Ukhade, Sophie Harris, and Thameenah Muhammad

Innovative Organizations: CALA Alliance, La Phoenikera, and Spot 127 Youth Media Center

Joy Young is a literary arts finalist.EXPAND
Joy Young

Winners will receive original works of art by creatives who teach at Phoenix Center for the Arts.

The 2017 Mayor’s Arts Awards went to Julie Akerly (dance), Scott Spenner (music), Annie Lopez (visual art), and Phoenix Conservatory of Music (innovative arts organization). Last year's panel also honored Jack Lytle, former executive director for Theater Works in Peoria, with a community innovator award.

Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, October 21. Margaret T. Hance Park Urban Plaza, 67 West Culver Street. 602-254-3100; phoenixcenterforthearts.org. Tickets are $75. Visit phoenixcenterforthearts.org.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

