Here Are The 2018 Phoenix Mayor's Arts Awards Finalists

Phoenix Center for the Arts has announced the finalists for this year’s Phoenix Mayor’s Arts Awards. The awards are presented annually by the Phoenix mayor, along with the center.

The finalists were selected from more than 200 artists, including many nominated by community members through an open call. Artists were also allowed to nominate themselves this year. The nominees were evaluated in three areas: innovation, impact, and integration.

Finalists were selected in seven categories: dance, visual arts, literary arts, music, theater, young artists, and innovative organizations.