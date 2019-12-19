Here's Your Guide to December Third Friday

Sometimes it’s tough to hit all your Third Friday options because there’s too much ground to cover in just a few hours. But December Third Friday has a whole different feel, with fewer new shows in the mix.
It’s a great night to linger over artworks and talk with artists about their work, or catch up by seeing shows you might have missed during your First Friday travels.
Our favorites include a pair of exhibits featuring small works by dozens of artists — which continue this week at Grand ArtHaus and {9} The Gallery.
Here’s a look at fresh shows opening during December Third Friday.
The Hive Gallery
2222 North 16th Street
The Hive Gallery is showing paintings and prints by Mary Asher Trautman, whose art has been exhibited at museums throughout California. Her body of work includes still life, landscapes, and much more — created in mediums ranging from watercolor to woodcuts. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street
Tempe artist Mikey Foster Estes is showing text-based works created during time spent in New York City. The exhibition “considers presence and absence as two interwoven states of being.” Third Friday hours at Eye Lounge are 6 to 9 p.m.
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street
See how dozens of Arizona artists took their inspiration from the square, calling in everything from art history to contemporary design. Featured artists work in diverse mediums from paintings to photography. Third Friday hours at Modified Arts are 6 to 9 p.m.
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue
Abe Zucca will be showing a diverse selection of small- and large-scale paintings, including portraits, landscapes, abstract works, and more. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery is showing works by English artist Charles Sidi in the lounge. Sidi creates photographic compositions meant to reflect “the suspension of time and the preservation of nature.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North First Avenue
Head to Fair Trade Cafe to see works by Shona Longoria, an artist inspired by Jules Demetrius who works with spray paint and stencils. The exhibit was curated by Philip Talarico of the Downtown Artists Collective. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
