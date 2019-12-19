 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Detail of a Greta Thunberg portrait we spotted at Abe Zucca Gallery.EXPAND
Detail of a Greta Thunberg portrait we spotted at Abe Zucca Gallery.
Lynn Trimble

Here's Your Guide to December Third Friday

Lynn Trimble | December 19, 2019 | 6:00am
Sometimes it’s tough to hit all your Third Friday options because there’s too much ground to cover in just a few hours. But December Third Friday has a whole different feel, with fewer new shows in the mix.

It’s a great night to linger over artworks and talk with artists about their work, or catch up by seeing shows you might have missed during your First Friday travels.

Our favorites include a pair of exhibits featuring small works by dozens of artists — which continue this week at Grand ArtHaus and {9} The Gallery.

Here’s a look at fresh shows opening during December Third Friday.

The Hive Gallery is showing works by Mary Asher Trautman.
The Hive Gallery
'Quintessential California'
The Hive Gallery
2222 North 16th Street

The Hive Gallery is showing paintings and prints by Mary Asher Trautman, whose art has been exhibited at museums throughout California. Her body of work includes still life, landscapes, and much more — created in mediums ranging from watercolor to woodcuts. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

'With All My Love + Guts'
Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street

Tempe artist Mikey Foster Estes is showing text-based works created during time spent in New York City. The exhibition “considers presence and absence as two interwoven states of being.” Third Friday hours at Eye Lounge are 6 to 9 p.m.

Jason Huigger
'The Square'
Modified Arts
407 East Roosevelt Street

See how dozens of Arizona artists took their inspiration from the square, calling in everything from art history to contemporary design. Featured artists work in diverse mediums from paintings to photography. Third Friday hours at Modified Arts are 6 to 9 p.m.

Holiday Sale
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue

Abe Zucca will be showing a diverse selection of small- and large-scale paintings, including portraits, landscapes, abstract works, and more. Third Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

{9} The Gallery is showing works by Charles Sidi.
{9} The Gallery
Charles Sidi
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue

{9} The Gallery is showing works by English artist Charles Sidi in the lounge. Sidi creates photographic compositions meant to reflect “the suspension of time and the preservation of nature.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Shona Longoria
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North First Avenue

Head to Fair Trade Cafe to see works by Shona Longoria, an artist inspired by Jules Demetrius who works with spray paint and stencils. The exhibit was curated by Philip Talarico of the Downtown Artists Collective. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

