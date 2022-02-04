Here's Your Guide to February's First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Here are our picks for this month's art walk. Dress warmly (and don't forget your mask).
FOUND:RE ContemporaryIn our culture of excess, it can be difficult to remember that simple things can actually make a greater impact that complicated ones. At FOUND:RE Contemporary, 1100 North Central Avenue, inside the FOUND:RE Phoenix hotel, artists are exploring that concept in "Less is More: A Minimalism Exhibition."
Audrey Galat, FOUND:RE's arts and culture curator, says, "‘Less is More’ is about the uncomplicated beauty minimalism offers the eye and serves as an exploration of what is means for shapes and color to be stripped to its bare essentials in contemporary art.”
An artists' reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. The show continues through Saturday, March 26.
Cahokia PHX
"Rhinestone BBoy — A Boogie Gallerie x Cahokia Art Show" represents not just a collaboration between artists and arts institutions, but a mashup of cultures and aesthetics. According to guest curator Randy L Barton, "Rhinestone Bboy" is inspired by "the original outlaw style, uniting western cowboy aesthetic with bboying and hip-hop culture."
The show, which is hosted at Indigenous arts collaborative Cahokia PHX, will feature art, fashion, music, and culture by creatives such as Jesse Little Bird, Chadwick Uptain, and Tomahawk Band.
Cahokia PHX is located at 707 North Third Street, #130. Show hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
The Lost LeafLocal artist James B. Hunt, better known as NXOEED, recently put out a call for "Curses," the show he's curated for The Lost Leaf this month: "If you're reading this, you're welcome to participate," the flyer reads. "Bring your shit. We hang until the walls are full." So you know you're going to get an eclectic assortment of work from local creatives, including Pete Petrisko, Kristin Wesley, Hector Fernando, and Mary Ettner.
Sisao GallerySisao Gallery, located at 1501 Grand Avenue in the Grand Avenue Arts District, will debut a new solo exhibition by Tara Sharpe from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight. Sharpe's paintings explore "themes of transformation and transcendence while challenging conventional perceptions of beauty and revamping mythological concepts of feminine divinity," according to the gallery.
Alwun HouseFirst Fridays can be a family affair, but you may want to leave the kids at home when you check out Alwun House tonight. The arts enclave at 1204 East Roosevelt Street is hosting First Friday with a Kink tonight from 6 to 10 p.m. Show up for adult-themed artwork, BDSM clothing and accessories, contemporary jazz music from Trio Salado, and food from the Island Boyz Jerk Spot food truck.
Roosevelt ArtWorksNo one chooses to be an artist for the money. Which is why the latest show at Roosevelt ArtWorks, 1330 West Roosevelt Street, is called "Passion Projects: Creative Labors of Love." From 6 to 11 p.m., immersive works by Freya Colangelo, Shawn Vermillion, Kristin Wesley, Carree Meyers, and others will be on display. You can experience the art along with music by Lux Kiddo, Tio, Rona, and Janktown Beats.
Five15Arts @ ChartreuseIn her "Generous Nature" solo exhibition, artist Marissa Vidrio embellishes her colorful monosilkscreen prints with needle and thread. Vidrio's subjects are simple, serene objects: a flower, a small house on a hill, a prickly pear cactus. The gallery says, "Seeing them in a new light, the gifts of nature are revealed, inspiring her unique mixed-media works. ... Vidrio’s fine stitches contrast with her bold strokes, adding detail and dimension to the work that reward the viewer’s close attention."
Five15 Arts is located at 1301 Grand Avenue. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.