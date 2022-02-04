Support Us

Here's Your Guide to February's First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

February 4, 2022 1:59PM

Marissa Vidrio
It's going to be a chilly First Friday in downtown Phoenix tonight, February 4, but don't let that deter you from checking out all the new art there is to see.

Here are our picks for this month's art walk. Dress warmly (and don't forget your mask).

FOUND:RE Contemporary

In our culture of excess, it can be difficult to remember that simple things can actually make a greater impact that complicated ones. At FOUND:RE Contemporary, 1100 North Central Avenue, inside the FOUND:RE Phoenix hotel, artists are exploring that concept in "Less is More: A Minimalism Exhibition."

See Stillness on display in "Less Is More: A Minimalist Exhibition" at FOUND:RE Contemporary. - FOUND:RE CONTEMPORARY
See Stillness on display in "Less Is More: A Minimalist Exhibition" at FOUND:RE Contemporary.
FOUND:RE Contemporary
Artists Lucas Knowles and Mary Meyer create work that looks simple but carries great artistic and emotional weight.

Audrey Galat, FOUND:RE's arts and culture curator, says, "‘Less is More’ is about the uncomplicated beauty minimalism offers the eye and serves as an exploration of what is means for shapes and color to be stripped to its bare essentials in contemporary art.”

An artists' reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. The show continues through Saturday, March 26.

Cahokia PHX



"Rhinestone BBoy — A Boogie Gallerie x Cahokia Art Show" represents not just a collaboration between artists and arts institutions, but a mashup of cultures and aesthetics. According to guest curator Randy L Barton, "Rhinestone Bboy" is inspired by "the original outlaw style, uniting western cowboy aesthetic with bboying and hip-hop culture."

The show, which is hosted at Indigenous arts collaborative Cahokia PHX, will feature art, fashion, music, and culture by creatives such as Jesse Little Bird, Chadwick Uptain, and Tomahawk Band.

Cahokia PHX is located at 707 North Third Street, #130. Show hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The Lost Leaf

Local artist James B. Hunt, better known as NXOEED, recently put out a call for "Curses," the show he's curated for The Lost Leaf this month: "If you're reading this, you're welcome to participate," the flyer reads. "Bring your shit. We hang until the walls are full." So you know you're going to get an eclectic assortment of work from local creatives, including Pete Petrisko, Kristin Wesley, Hector Fernando, and Mary Ettner.

Splintered by Pete Petrisko is part of the "Curses" group show at The Lost Leaf. - PETE PETRISKO
Splintered by Pete Petrisko is part of the "Curses" group show at The Lost Leaf.
Pete Petrisko
Lost Leaf hours tonight are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; at 9 p.m., Djentrification will start spinning tunes. The Lost Leaf is located at 914 North Fifth Street.


Dunes to Dusk is part of Tara Sharpe's solo exhibition at Sisao Gallery. - TARA SHARPE
Dunes to Dusk is part of Tara Sharpe's solo exhibition at Sisao Gallery.
Tara Sharpe

Sisao Gallery

Sisao Gallery, located at 1501 Grand Avenue in the Grand Avenue Arts District, will debut a new solo exhibition by Tara Sharpe from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight. Sharpe's paintings explore "themes of transformation and transcendence while challenging conventional perceptions of beauty and revamping mythological concepts of feminine divinity," according to the gallery.



Get kinky tonight at Alwun House. - LYNN TRIMBLE
Get kinky tonight at Alwun House.
Lynn Trimble

Alwun House

First Fridays can be a family affair, but you may want to leave the kids at home when you check out Alwun House tonight. The arts enclave at 1204 East Roosevelt Street is hosting First Friday with a Kink tonight from 6 to 10 p.m. Show up for adult-themed artwork, BDSM clothing and accessories, contemporary jazz music from Trio Salado, and food from the Island Boyz Jerk Spot food truck.

Roosevelt ArtWorks

No one chooses to be an artist for the money. Which is why the latest show at Roosevelt ArtWorks, 1330 West Roosevelt Street, is called "Passion Projects: Creative Labors of Love." From 6 to 11 p.m., immersive works by Freya Colangelo, Shawn Vermillion, Kristin Wesley, Carree Meyers, and others will be on display. You can experience the art along with music by Lux Kiddo, Tio, Rona, and Janktown Beats.

Succulent by Marissa Vidrio. - MARISSA VIDRIO
Succulent by Marissa Vidrio.
Marissa Vidrio

Five15Arts @ Chartreuse

In her "Generous Nature" solo exhibition, artist Marissa Vidrio embellishes her colorful monosilkscreen prints with needle and thread. Vidrio's subjects are simple, serene objects: a flower, a small house on a hill, a prickly pear cactus. The gallery says, "Seeing them in a new light, the gifts of nature are revealed, inspiring her unique mixed-media works. ... Vidrio’s fine stitches contrast with her bold strokes, adding detail and dimension to the work that reward the viewer’s close attention."

Five15 Arts is located at 1301 Grand Avenue. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.


Howland Studios Gallery

A bit north of the traditional First Friday district, a show at The Hive, 2222 North 16th Street, will celebrate the anniversary of Arizona statehood. Howland Studios Gallery will present "For the Love of Arizona," featuring works by Reid Woodward, Stacy Holmstedt, Cassandra Ledezma, and many more. Opening reception hours tonight are 6 to 9 p.m.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Phoenix New Times 2.3.22

