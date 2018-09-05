Here's Your Guide to September 2018 First Friday in Phoenix

This is no time to sit out First Friday art happenings. This month’s lineup includes more than two dozen exhibitions, including fresh art shows featuring more than 50 artists all together. We’ve organized the new shows by region to help you gallery hop more efficiently. And we’ve highlighted seven shows that should make your must-see list.

Must-See Exhibits

“Present Tense”

Phoenix Art Museum is offering free admission from 6 to 10 p.m., when visitors can preview a new exhibition titled “Present Tense: Selections from the Lenhardt Collection.” The exhibit includes works in several media by artists such as Roy Lichtenstein, Damien Hirst, and Shara Hughes. Get details on the Phoenix Museum website.

“Deferred Dreams/Untold Stories”

See works by various artists working in diverse media to explore themes related to DACA policies and their impact. They’re on view at the Health Sciences Education Building for the UA College of Medicine, located at 435 North Fifth Street. First Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Find more information on the UA College of Medicine website.

Part of a Swapna Das work from her previous "Ten Worlds" exhibition. Lynn Trimble

“Abstract Metamorphosis”

Explore charcoal drawings by Swapna Das, whose work explores the intersection of creativity and spirituality. She’ll be showing elaborate drawings inspired by the Buddhist concept of Ten Worlds at the @Central Gallery at Burton Barr Public Library. First Friday hours are 6:30 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Phoenix Public Library website.

“States of Incarceration”

See a national exhibition presented by the National Humanities Action Lab, which worked with more than 500 students and other community members in 20 cities to explore the prevalence and inequities of incarceration in the U.S. The exhibit launch from 7 to 9 p.m. at Burton Barr Central Library includes the screening of a related film called 1994. Find more information on the ASU Events website.

See works by Amanda Adkins at Grand ArtHaus. Amanda Adkins

“Crow Speak”

See works by Amanda Adkins, whose paintings on panel for this exhibition reflect her ongoing journey through a health condition called endometriosis, at Grand ArtHaus. Adkins notes that she’s drawn on the folklore tradition of using animals to tell stories, while addressing themes such as health, fertility, femininity, and the precarious nature of life. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Merryn Alaka artwork (detail) from her "Material Culture" exhibit. Merryn Alaka

“Material Culture”

In one of three Roosevelt Row shipping container galleries curated by Xico Arte y Cultura, you’ll find this exhibition of works by Merryn Alaka, who explores cultural identity and human experience through materials culled from her own family history and personal experience. Alaka’s work is also featured in the “Arizona Biennial” exhibition in Tucson. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“PHX ART NOW”

For this group exhibition, ASU is showing paintings, photography, sculpture, and works in other media created by more than a dozen artists, including Kristin Bauer, Christine Cassano, Bill Dambrova, William LeGoullon, and Emmett Potter. First Friday hours at Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Step Gallery Facebook page.

EXPAND Detail of Clyde mural located near Camelback Road and Central Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Central Corridor

“Echoes”

New City Studio is showing works by more than a dozen artists working in various media, including Adam Zanzucchi, Allie Giambalvo, Barbara Gomez, Charlotte Moore, Chloe Torri, Clyde, Erik Karvonen, Genise McGregor, Isadora Hale, Melissa D’Orazio, and Ryan Eckert. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the New City Studio website.

"Home Body"

Brooklyn-based Evan Paul English is showing work inside the Shortcut Gallery space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe. The artist often uses decorative arts "to subvert gender stereotypes through a queer lens." First Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Get details on the Phoenix General Facebook page.

“Entomology”

See photographs of insects, created by Mark Lipczynski using various photographic processes, at Practical Art. The images reflect his fascination with the natural world, and his desire to “demystify the fears many people have about various bugs.” The First Friday artist reception takes places from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Practical Art website.

Pablita Velarde Studio

Tour a recreation of the studio for 20th-century artist Pablita Velarde/Tse Tsan “Golden Dawn” (Santa Clara Pueblo), as the Heard Museum offers free general admission from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The museum will show a 26-minute film about the artist at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Learn more on the Heard Museum website.

EXPAND Wendy Willis artwork (detail) for her solo Five15 Arts exhibit at Chartreuse gallery. Wendy Willis

Grand Avenue

“At Sea”

For her first solo exhibition since the Five15 Arts collective relocated to Chartreuse gallery, Wendy Willis is showing new prints inspired by “the tenuous beauty of the sea, under assault from pollutants and global warming.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

“BLUEPrint”

{9} The Gallery is showing works by {9} Collective artist JoAnn Auger, whose acrylic paintings and mixed-media works reflect a variety of influences – including black and white photography and renowned expressionist painters. See her portraits and landscapes from 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Lingering Dreams”

See works by Hector Fernando and Korbin Austin in an exhibition at Abe Zucca Gallery, presented in conjunction with Hot Blooded Art. Exhibition materials note that their work “ranges from the ludicrous to the most personal” and features “an aesthetic of chaos.” First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

“Unexpected Experience”

Unexpected Art is showing diverse artworks, in addition to presenting performances by the Armored Combat League (7 p.m.) and Fushicho Daiko (7:30 p.m.). First Friday hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

See artwork by John David Yanke at Olney Gallery. John David Yanke

Roosevelt Row

“The Photography of Lee Lusby”

Sundown Gallery and Studios is showing photographs by Lee Lusby, and presenting musical performance by boketto. First Friday hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

On the Rim of Discovery

Photographer and filmmaker Christopher "Boats" Oshana, whose work has previously been featured at monOrchid, will be at the gallery from 6 to 10 p.m. on First Friday to talk about his current project. It's a film called On the Rim of Discovery, which follows eight veterans living with PTSD as they journey together to the Mogollon Rim. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Portrayal and Metaphor”

Olney Gallery, located inside Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, is showing works by John David Yanke, an artist who uses bedsprings as physical metaphors. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

“Marching Through History With Cesar Chavez”

The Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center is presenting an art exhibition and book signing with Cathy Murphy. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook gallery page.

EXPAND Rita Lundgren artwork (detail) in view at Icehouse gallery. Icehouse

Warehouse District

Rita Lundgren

Icehouse gallery is presenting works by Rita Lundgren, whose paintings reflect her fondness for “the optimistic feel of pure, bright color.” Works on view will feature what the artist calls her “more personal interpretation of nature.” First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.