Here's the Latest on the Upcoming Movie About Former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner

It's not every NFL player who gets his very own biopic.

But former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner's story of unexpected sports stardom is getting the movie treatment in the upcoming film American Underdog.

American Underdog, which will be released on December 10, stars Zachary Levi (Chuck, Tangled) as Warner and Oscar winner Anna Paquin (True Blood, X-Men) as his wife, Brenda. The film, which is directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, is being produced by Kingdom Story Company, which has a partnership with Lionsgate.

Based on a two-minute featurette that was released yesterday, which features talking heads of the Warners, Paquin, and Levi, the film will chronicle Warner's journey from supermarket clerk to being named Super Bowl MVP in 2000 when he played for the St. Louis Rams.

"I've had so many people tell me, 'Your story is made for Hollywood,'" Warner says in the featurette.

Based on the newly released footage, we can't tell if American Underdog will include any scenes from Warner's five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. But we hope so.

Warner isn't the first Arizona Cardinal to have a film made about him; a documentary about the late Pat Tillman, The Tillman Story, came out in 2010. And he isn't the only Arizonan with a movie about him currently in the works; Steven Spielberg's quasi-autobiographical film, The Fabelmans, about his adolescent years growing up in Phoenix, is currently in pre-production and should be released next year.

Check out the new featurette here.