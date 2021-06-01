Here's the Latest on Steven Spielberg's Upcoming Movie About Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

When we reported in March that blockbuster movie director (and former Phoenix resident) Steven Spielberg was making a movie loosely based on the formative years he spent in the Valley of the Sun, we didn't have a lot of info for you.

Now, almost three months later, a lot more has been revealed about the project.

The film, which is scheduled for a 2022 release, is rumored to be called The Fabelmans, as Slash Film reported last month. (The Fabelmans is what the film is called on its IMDb page, as well.)

We knew Michelle Williams was attached to the project from the very beginning; she's slated to play the mother of the character based on Spielberg. But more actors have been announced, including Paul Dano as the Spielberg character's father, and Seth Rogen as a favorite uncle.

The latest casting update comes in the form of Gabriel LaBelle; it was announced last week that the young actor is in talks to portray the Spielberg character, "Sammy," as an adolescent. The teen has been acting since 2013 but only has a few credits, including iZombie and The Predator.

Spielberg is co-writing the script with Tony Kushner, who he's worked with several times before; Kushner wrote the screenplays for Munich, Lincoln, and the upcoming West Side Story.



Production on the film is scheduled to begin later this summer. We can't wait to see the finished product.