Phoenix Art Museum Announces Its October Reopening Dates

Phoenix Art Museum, one of our favorite places to get some culture while we escape the summer heat, has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the wait to go back is almost over.

The museum announced yesterday that it will open its doors in October — October 1 for members and October 14 for the general public, to be exact.

Museum staff will take extra precautions when the museum opens, including a daily cap on attendance, increased disinfecting and cleaning protocols, and mandatory mask-wearing for visitors and staff. Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online. There also will be special hours for seniors.

You still have a chance to see some of Phoenix Art Museum's spring and summer exhibitions, including Fire (United States of the Americas) (detail) from the "Teresita Fernández: Elemental" show. Phoenix Art Museum

Some of the museum's exhibits will be held over, including "Teresita Fernández: Elemental," "India: Fashion’s Muse," and "Ansel Adams: Performing the Print."

In the meantime, the museum is still offering programming on its website and social media channels.

Sybil Harrington Director and CEO Timothy R. Rodgers said in a press release, “Phoenix Art Museum seeks to balance its mission of providing access to arts and educational programming with its commitment to public health and safety amidst the pandemic. In order to fulfill that mission while doing our part to help stop the spread of the virus, the Museum will remain closed for now and will continue to increase its digital engagement activities through our weekly Virtual Visits, our bilingual Museum blog, our comprehensive website and social media channels, and new virtual gallery tours, lectures, and educational events that deliver access to our collection in safe yet meaningful ways.”

Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 North Central Avenue. For more information, visit the website.