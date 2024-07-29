 Phoenix art show Pancakes & Booze had something for everyone | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix art show Pancakes & Booze had something for everyone

Hundreds of people packed into The Duce on July 20 for the annual art event.
July 29, 2024
Spinning tunes at the Pancakes & Booze event.
Spinning tunes at the Pancakes & Booze event. Mr. P-body
The annual Pancakes & Booze art show was held July 20 at The Duce in central Phoenix. What began in 2009 in Los Angeles is now an international party that has popped up more than 500 times in over cities around Europe and North America.

At The Duce, attendees were treated to DJ sets, live body painting, more than 100 local vendors and of course, flapjacks and cocktails.

Here's a look back at the party.
click to enlarge A man making pancakes.
Cooking up some pancakes.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A couple posing for a photo.
Enjoying the event.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge An overhead shot of an art show.
The scene at The Duce.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A Black man holding a plate of pancakes.
A plate full of pancakes.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A couple posing for a photo.
All smiles.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A woman flashing a peace sign.
One of the vendors at Pancakes & Booze.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge Two women posing for a photo.
We love the glasses.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge An artist drawing a couple.
A drawing in progress.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A display of art.
Art for sale at Pancakes & Booze.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A display of vases.
We loved these cool vases.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A woman painting.
Live painting at the event.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A Black woman in a yellow dress.
One of many attendees of Pancakes & Booze.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge An art show.
The Duce was packed for the event.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A couple in colorful clothes.
Checking out the art.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A woman behind a colorful jewelry display.
Colorful jewelry on display at Pancakes & Booze.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A man and a woman in matching aprons.
A pair of very cool aprons.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A woman standing in front of a wall of art.
We love the ensemble.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge Three young women posing for a photo.
The friends who check out art together, stay together.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge A man making drinks behind a bar.
Handling the booze part of Pancakes & Booze.
Mr. P-body
