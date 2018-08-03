Hey Phoenix Creatives, Here Are 15 New Calls for Art

Maybe your arts organizations needs grant funding for a special project, or you're an artist looking for places to show your work. We've found more than a dozen opportunities that might help you do just that. Have a look, then get ready to throw your hat into the ring.

Artist-in-Residence

A new works development organization called [nueBOX] is looking for a permanent artist-in-residence to serve as the group’s artist support and development director. Artists-in-residence receive a quarterly stipend and additional benefits such as rehearsal space and paid performance opportunities. Get details on the [nueBOX] website.

Our Town Grants

The National Endowment for the Arts is accepting applications for Our Town creative placemaking grants, which fund projects in several areas – including arts engagement, cultural planning, design, and artist and creative industry support. The deadline to apply is Thursday, August 9. Learn more on the NEA website.

EXPAND It's time to start thinking about the next Arizona Dance Festival. Desert Dance Theatre

Arizona Dance Festival

Desert Dance Theatre has put out the call for works by Arizona-based emerging and established dance artists in all genres and styles, for the Arizona Dance Festival taking place at Tempe Center for the Arts in October. Organizers are looking for works to be performed on stage, and site-specific pieces for preshow performances in outdoor spaces. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 10. Get details on the related Facebook page.

Playwriting Awards

The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre is accepting submissions for its next Bechdel Test Festival, which is designed to develop new theater works. Playwrights of all genders are encouraged to submit short plays and full-length theater works that meet a single requirement: “Two female characters who talk to each other about something other than a man.” Submissions are due by Wednesday, August 15. Find additional information on the Bridge Initiative website.

EXPAND Scene from a previous Bridge Theatre production. Brenda Jean Foley

Oh My Ears Music Festival

Oh My Ears is looking for solo artists and ensembles to participate in a festival featuring new music representing a broad range of creative approaches and genres. Applications are being accepted through Wednesday, August 15. Get details on the Oh My Ears website.

Water Public Art Challenge

The New Arizona Prize presenters are seeking collaborative temporary public art projects that “build connectivity between cultures through creative expression” while honoring the legacy of the Hohokam people. Five winning teams selected by a panel will receive $50,000 to bring their project to life. The deadline to apply is Thursday, August 16. Learn more on the Water Public Art Challenge website.

EXPAND Looking back on Ann Morton work for an earlier call involving the local trash dump. Lynn Trimble

Well Site Enhancement Projects

The Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture invites artists of all experience levels to submit proposals for designs that will enhance water well sites. Artists can submit designs for sculptures, walls, fencing, gates, pathways, or other types of enhancements. The application deadline is Monday, August 20. Get details on the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture website.

Salt River Bridge Public Art

Valley Metro Rail is seeking statements of qualifications from artists who are interested in creating public art for the Salt River Bridge. The project budget is $125,000 and the selected artist will be expected to do extensive research and community engagement, in order to create work that "reflects the unique character and spirit of the surrounding community." Submissions are due by Thursday, August 23. Learn more on the Valley Metro Rail website.

EXPAND Check out this mural when you head over to Art Awakenings in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

“I Want to Believe” Exhibit

PSA Warehouse 1005 is looking for works in various media to feature in an exhibition exploring belief in extraterrestrial life, traveling through galaxies, and communicating with the cosmos. Submissions are being accepted through Saturday, August 25. Find more information on the Art Awakenings website.

“We Believe” Exhibit

Shemer Art Center is accepting submissions for a juried art exhibition exploring themes such as joy, faith, loyalty, beliefs, and truth. Works in all media will be considered. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, September 6. Find more information on the Shemer Art Center website.

"Liquid Sparkle" Exhibit

Scottsdale Public Art is accepting submissions for a juried exhibition called "Liquid Sparkle: Art Glass in Arizona," which will be held in early 2019 inside the gallery at Civic Center Library. The jury is looking for works created with hand-formed glass. Submissions are due on Monday, September 10. Learn more on the Scottsdale Public Art website.

EXPAND Detail of Awaken Colossus by Genise McGregor. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Pride Exhibit

Phoenix Pride is looking for artworks that “represent the LGBT + community in creative, bold, and original ways.” Possible themes include equality, diversity, community, and more. Select works will be exhibited at Exposed Studio & Gallery or the Parsons Center Library, and three winning artists will receive cash awards. Electronic submissions are being accepted through Sunday, September 30. Find more information on the Phoenix Pride website.

Ignite Phoenix

Think you could share your passion for arts and culture with just five minutes and 20 slides? Ignite Phoenix is looking for presenters for its 19th iteration, which happens on Wednesday, October 17, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Applications are due by Friday, August 24. Learn more on the Ignite Phoenix website.

EXPAND Works featured in Allen Garns' 2016 "City Light" exhibit in the @Central Gallery, Lynn Trimble

Arts & Culture Grants

The Kresge Foundation is accepting grant proposals from organizations with key characteristics such as integrating arts and culture into larger community revitalization efforts; engaging and empowering low-income residents, and creating cross-disciplinary, cross-sector activities. Proposals are accepted on a rolling basis. Get details on the Kresge Foundation website.

@Central Gallery Exhibits

Burton Barr Central Library will be accepting exhibition proposals for its @Central Gallery from Saturday, September 1, through Sunday, September 30. Look for submission details on the Phoenix Public Library website.