Best of Phoenix® hits newsstands around the Valley today

It's that time of year again: The 47th annual New Times Best of Phoenix® hits newsstands and the internet today.
The theme, Destination: Phoenix, is a reminder to look at the Valley of the Sun through the eyes of the millions of people who visit every year: as an exciting city full of things to see, do and experience.
For the 2025 edition, we're giving you a guide to 500 restaurants, hiking trails, museums, dispensaries and people to know that make Phoenix a global destination. That's the most in nearly 20 years, and we hope you enjoy reading about all that the Valley has to offer.
"I'm equal parts relieved and stoked that Best of Phoenix 2025 is finally a reality," Sam Eifling, the editor-in-chief of Phoenix New Times, said. "In a given year, there's no bigger project for our writers, editors and illustrators than Best of. This year, fully two dozen contributors fanned out across the Valley to determine our city's best venues, artists, food trucks, shops, politicians, amusement parks, athletes, cocktails and on and on. The result is a 300-page special issue chock-full of insights, opinions, arguments, wisecracks and insider knowledge. I couldn't be more proud of our writers — and of inestimable Best of Phoenix editor Jennifer Goldberg — for pulling off this impossible feat yet again."
We couldn’t produce Best of Phoenix® without help from our readers, so we dedicate an entire section to your picks for the city’s best in nearly 100 additional categories. As for our own picks, those come from our team of writers who know all corners of the city.
You can see it here: Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix® 2025.
Best of Phoenix was written by Zach Buchanan, Tirion Boan, Chris Coplan, Itzia Crespo, Sara Crocker, Niki D'Andrea, Sam Eifling, Morgan Fischer, Jennifer Goldberg, Cassie Hepler, Celina Jimenez, Geri Koeppel, Benjamin Leatherman, Stephen Lemons, Jason LeValley, TJ L'Heureux, Mike Madriaga, Zach Newman, Rudri Patel, Tom Reardon, P-Body Scott, Lauren Topor, Kelly Walsh and Amy Young.
Art direction was by Eric-John Torres. The cover was designed by Jon Arvizu, and Victor Irizarry contributed to the section openers.