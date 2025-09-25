 Announcing Phoenix New Times' latest best of the city guide for 2025 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best of Phoenix® hits newsstands around the Valley today

Our annual issue is live and on newsstands around the Valley, ready to be your guide to the city.
September 25, 2025
Image: Best of Phoenix® is here.
Best of Phoenix® is here. Jon Arvizu
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

It's that time of year again: The 47th annual New Times Best of Phoenix® hits newsstands and the internet today.

The theme, Destination: Phoenix, is a reminder to look at the Valley of the Sun through the eyes of the millions of people who visit every year: as an exciting city full of things to see, do and experience.

For the 2025 edition, we're giving you a guide to 500 restaurants, hiking trails, museums, dispensaries and people to know that make Phoenix a global destination. That's the most in nearly 20 years, and we hope you enjoy reading about all that the Valley has to offer.

"I'm equal parts relieved and stoked that Best of Phoenix 2025 is finally a reality," Sam Eifling, the editor-in-chief of Phoenix New Times, said. "In a given year, there's no bigger project for our writers, editors and illustrators than Best of. This year, fully two dozen contributors fanned out across the Valley to determine our city's best venues, artists, food trucks, shops, politicians, amusement parks, athletes, cocktails and on and on. The result is a 300-page special issue chock-full of insights, opinions, arguments, wisecracks and insider knowledge. I couldn't be more proud of our writers — and of inestimable Best of Phoenix editor Jennifer Goldberg — for pulling off this impossible feat yet again."

We couldn’t produce Best of Phoenix® without help from our readers, so we dedicate an entire section to your picks for the city’s best in nearly 100 additional categories. As for our own picks, those come from our team of writers who know all corners of the city.

You can see it here: Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix® 2025.

Best of Phoenix was written by Zach Buchanan, Tirion Boan, Chris Coplan, Itzia Crespo, Sara Crocker, Niki D'Andrea, Sam Eifling, Morgan Fischer, Jennifer Goldberg, Cassie Hepler, Celina Jimenez, Geri Koeppel, Benjamin Leatherman, Stephen Lemons, Jason LeValley, TJ L'Heureux, Mike Madriaga, Zach Newman, Rudri Patel, Tom Reardon, P-Body Scott, Lauren Topor, Kelly Walsh and Amy Young.

Art direction was by Eric-John Torres. The cover was designed by Jon Arvizu, and Victor Irizarry contributed to the section openers. 
Image: Jennifer Goldberg
Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Jennifer Goldberg: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: New Phoenix billboard compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan

Visual Art

New Phoenix billboard compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan

By Matthew Bird
Image: Where to see the Wienermobile in Phoenix this month

Events

Where to see the Wienermobile in Phoenix this month

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

History & Nostalgia

Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: New exhibition at ASU Art Museum explores complexities of migration

Visual Art

New exhibition at ASU Art Museum explores complexities of migration

By Ofelia Montelongo
Image: What year is it? Tamagotchi pop-up comes to Tempe this weekend

Events

What year is it? Tamagotchi pop-up comes to Tempe this weekend

By Matthew Bird
Image: Where to see the Wienermobile in Phoenix this month

Events

Where to see the Wienermobile in Phoenix this month

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

History & Nostalgia

Living Lodge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic hotels, motels and resorts

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: New Phoenix billboard compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan

Visual Art

New Phoenix billboard compares ICE to the Ku Klux Klan

By Matthew Bird
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation