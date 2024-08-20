 Phoenix fans were stylin' at ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars Live!’ | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix fans were stylin’ at ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars Live!’

Sickening looks abounded when the live version of the popular TV show stopped at Arizona Financial Theatre on Sunday.
August 20, 2024
Fans are an essential accessory.
Fans are an essential accessory. Jennifer Goldberg

The 'Ru Paul's Drag Race All-Stars Live!' tour stopped at Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre on Sunday night. Season 9 contestants Angeria, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie entertained the packed venue for more than two hours with music, comedy, stunning outfits and hilarious crowd work. (Unfortunately, season 9 castmember and Scottsdale native Gottmik was not at the show.)

For their part, fans showed up in a variety of devastating looks suitable for the runway. Here are a few that caught our eye.
click to enlarge
"Drag Race" performer Vanjie noticed these two cowgirls in the crowd.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
On Sundays, we wear pink.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
We saw lots of stunning rainbow looks at the show.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
All smiles during intermission.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Everyone wore their most stylish ensembles to the show.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Perfect in pink.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
A trio of fabulous friends.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Houston, we're deceased.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
This lovely lady was one of three people chosen to get onstage for a drag challenge.
Jennifer Goldberg
click to enlarge
Everyone had a great time at the show.
Jennifer Goldberg
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
