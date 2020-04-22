Valley Strippers Are Offering Virtual Parties During the Pandemic

Can’t get out to the local strip clubs because of the COVID-19 pandemic? One adult entertainment company will bring the bump-and-grind action to you via the internet.

And you won’t have to bring singles to tip the strippers.

Bad Girl Productions, an adult entertainment agency that does business in the Valley, is now offering “virtual parties” featuring its strippers to help liven up your quarantine.

Elizabeth Hahn, the owner of Bad Girl Productions, says it's an option for both strip club fans or anyone who could use a different sort of escape right now.

“Everybody's going a little stir-crazy under the quarantine,” she says. “Everyone is locked down in their homes right now, and there’s no sports, no concerts, and no events ... Having something like a virtual stripper party could help them keep their sanity.”

Bad Girl Productions currently offers two different experiences, both using online video apps and services like Zoom, Houseparty, and FaceTime. Like any strip club experience, each features interactions with strippers on either a one-on-one basis or with a group of friends.

There’s the “virtual happy hour,” which start at $125 and features patrons conversing with strippers in their private bedrooms while both parties enjoy cocktails.

“You'll get to meet the girls in the privacy of their bedrooms, ask them questions, pour some drinks, and have a good time,” Hahn says. “It’s up to two girls interacting with one [patron], and they’re pretty open to sharing their personal secrets.”

Then, there’s a “virtual bachelor party,” which is available for the base price of $99 and involves you and up to five friends watching and interacting with two different strippers. (If you’re worried about maintaining social distancing, your pals can log in from their respective locations.)

Both experiences last from one to three hours and involve the strippers dancing with or without clothes and engaging in activities (for an additional cost) like virtual lap dances, shower shows, “fire and ice” shows, girl-on-girl scenarios, and more. According to Hahn, things can get pretty debaucherous.

“The girls are open to getting as crazy as they can, so you can use your imagination,” Hahn says, laughing. “All the typical stuff they can do at a private party or strip club, only they'll do it from their room, and you get to watch.”

The virtual bachelor parties tend to get a little crazier, Hahn says.

“Everyone can chime in. They can play strip trivia, and the girls will take something off every time they lose,” she says. “And then they can go into the upgrades like girl-on-girl or the shower shows.”

Bad Girl Productions, which is based in Southern California and largely does private engagements like yacht and bachelor parties, began offering the virtual experiences in April after the pandemic brought business to a halt.

“When things started happening, we were getting cancellations here and there, or people postponing until the summer for some of our bigger bookings, like yacht parties in San Diego or mansion parties in Phoenix,” Hahn says. “So we were able to pivot our company and offer [experiences] through these virtual platforms.”

They aren’t the only ones. Strip clubs and adult entertainment agencies across the country have been offering virtual experiences over Instagram and online services over the past month. Hahn says Bad Girls Productions has been doing big business.

“We're definitely booking a lot of virtual shows right now,” she says. “People want entertainment right now, and the adult entertainment industry can offer something different than movies or video games. We all get to enjoy ourselves and have fun and escape, which is what entertainment industry is all about, escaping the reality of what's going on right now.”