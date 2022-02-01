Support Us

Four Things to Do With Your Sweetie in Phoenix This Valentine's Day Weekend

February 1, 2022 8:18AM

Houston Person
Houston Person The Nash

Call it the Hallmark-industrial complex, but there's definitely a lot of pressure to make Valentine's Day a special day for you and your significant other.

Besides the perfect gift and a reservation at an intimate dinner for two, a special performance is often a part of many couples' celebrations of love. Here are four events happening around Valentine's Day in metro Phoenix that just may take your holiday from good to great.

click to enlarge Romeo & Juliet - BALLET ARIZONA
Romeo & Juliet
Ballet Arizona

Romeo & Juliet

Ballet Arizona
February 10 through 13

Hey, it's a cliché for a reason. Can you think of anything more romantic than seeing the ballet version of one of the greatest love stories of all time on Valentine's Day weekend? Us neither. Ballet Arizona will present Romeo & Juliet Thursday through Sunday, February 10 through 13, at Symphony Hall, 75 North Second Street. The Phoenix Symphony will perform Prokofiev’s score while the Ballet Arizona company tells the tale of the star-crossed lovers from warring families who (spoiler alert) meet a bad end.

Tickets are $35 to $174. Visit balletaz.org

Exotic Art Show Phantasmagorical Spectacular Opening

Alwun House
Friday, February 11

Looking for something with a little bit of spice? Alwun House's annual Exotic Art Show is always one of the sexiest events of the year, and the opening celebration is even more risque. The arts enclave promises an "uninhibited immersive multi-sensory Valentine experience" that includes a first look at the art, plus burlesque by VaVaVoom Productions, music by baritone Noah Brown, beats by DJ Reubot, sexy sideshow acts by House of Cirque, and much more.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show at Alwun House, 1204 East Roosevelt Street. Cost is $30 in advance and $40 at the door (although be warned: This event often sells out). And if you can't make the opening, the Exotic Art Show will continue through March 11. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and admission is $4. Visit alwunhouse.org.

An Evening With Houston Person

The Nash
Saturday, February 12


Let the smooth sounds of jazz serenade your love when saxophonist Houston Person performs at The Nash, 110 East Roosevelt Street. He'll be joined by Mike Kocour on piano, Chris Finet on bass, and Lewis Nash on drums. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, and in addition to all that good music, The Nash is also offering a dessert bar and a dedicated dance area.

Tickets are $65 to $70. Visit thenash.org.

click to enlarge Arizona Masterworks Chorale - ARIZONA MASTERWORKS CHORALE
Arizona Masterworks Chorale
Arizona Masterworks Chorale

'Love From Sea to Sea'

Arizona Masterworks Chorale
February 12 and 13

If music be the food of love, play on, right? Arizona Masterworks Chorale will fill you up with a pair of concerts on Valentine's Day weekend. The program "Love From Sea to Sea" is filled with romantic and dreamy selections such as "Send in the Clowns" by Stephen Sondheim and "A Boy and a Girl" by Eric Whitacre. Other highlights include the dramatic "Let My Love Be Heard" by Jake Runestad and "A Red Red Rose" from James Mulholland.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 12, at 6300 North Central Avenue, and 3 p.m Sunday, February 13, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley. Cost is $15 to $20. Visit arizonamasterworks.com.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Phoenix New Times 1.27.2022

