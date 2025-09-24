Where to see the Wienermobile in Phoenix this month

Thursday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fry's, 3490 S. Power Road, Gilbert

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2-5 p.m.: Fry's, 2727 S. Signal Butte Road, Mesa

Friday, Sept. 26, 5-11 p.m.: Arizona State Fair, 1826 W. McDowell Road

Saturday, Sept. 27, 5-11 p.m.: Arizona State Fair, 1826 W. McDowell Road

Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fry's, 4625 S. Miller Road, Buckeye

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2-5 p.m.: Fry's, 19600 W. Indian School Road, Buckeye

click to enlarge The interior of the Wienermobile is spacious and comfortable. Jennifer Goldberg

Prepare your buns. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town.The iconic hot-dog-shaped vehicle — one of six that travel around the country, actually — is currently spreading joy around the Valley.At each stop, the two drivers, who are called Hotdoggers, will interact with wiener fans, give out Wienermobile-shaped whistles, coupons and other swag, and provide photo ops.Here's where you can find the Wienermobile over the next several days:The Wienermobile debuted in 1936. The design, which was created by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl, has changed over the years, but the current model is 27 feet long, 11 feet tall and eight feet wide. It weighs 14,050 pounds, or approximately 140,500 hot dogs.Inside, the vehicle is part Pope-mobile, part top-of-the-line 1990s minivan. Features include a removable "bun"-roof, gull wing door, hot-dog-shaped dashboard, six red-and-yellow captain's chair-style seats, blue sky ceiling art and a condiment-printed carpet.The Hotdoggers are recent college graduates who hold the post for one year.According to past job postings, candidates should have experience working with the public, an understanding of popular social media channels and be positive and outgoing. The ideal Hotdogger has a valid driver's license; a bachelor's degree, preferably in a field such as public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing; and the ability to pass a background check, among other requirements.What do the Hotdoggers get? A $35,600 base salary plus $150 per week for meals and personal travel, 18 days of paid time off, all hotel expenses covered and a full health benefits package. And of course, the honor of driving the Wienermobile. The posting for the next crop of Hotdoggers usually comes out around the end of the year.