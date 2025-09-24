 Phoenix Wienermobile locations in September 2025 | Phoenix New Times
Where to see the Wienermobile in Phoenix this month

The iconic mobile hot dog will make several stops around the Valley over the next few days
September 24, 2025
Image: BBQ Brady and Aioli Anna are bringing the Wienermobile to Phoenix this week.
BBQ Brady and Aioli Anna are bringing the Wienermobile to Phoenix this week. Oscar Meyer
Prepare your buns. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town.

The iconic hot-dog-shaped vehicle — one of six that travel around the country, actually — is currently spreading joy around the Valley.

At each stop, the two drivers, who are called Hotdoggers, will interact with wiener fans, give out Wienermobile-shaped whistles, coupons and other swag, and provide photo ops.

Here's where you can find the Wienermobile over the next several days:
  • Thursday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fry's, 3490 S. Power Road, Gilbert
  • Thursday, Sept. 25, 2-5 p.m.: Fry's, 2727 S. Signal Butte Road, Mesa
  • Friday, Sept. 26, 5-11 p.m.: Arizona State Fair, 1826 W. McDowell Road
  • Saturday, Sept. 27, 5-11 p.m.: Arizona State Fair, 1826 W. McDowell Road
  • Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fry's, 4625 S. Miller Road, Buckeye
  • Sunday, Sept. 28, 2-5 p.m.: Fry's, 19600 W. Indian School Road, Buckeye
The Wienermobile debuted in 1936. The design, which was created by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl, has changed over the years, but the current model is 27 feet long, 11 feet tall and eight feet wide. It weighs 14,050 pounds, or approximately 140,500 hot dogs.
The interior of the Wienermobile is spacious and comfortable.
Inside, the vehicle is part Pope-mobile, part top-of-the-line 1990s minivan. Features include a removable "bun"-roof, gull wing door, hot-dog-shaped dashboard, six red-and-yellow captain's chair-style seats, blue sky ceiling art and a condiment-printed carpet.

The Hotdoggers are recent college graduates who hold the post for one year.

According to past job postings, candidates should have experience working with the public, an understanding of popular social media channels and be positive and outgoing. The ideal Hotdogger has a valid driver's license; a bachelor's degree, preferably in a field such as public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing; and the ability to pass a background check, among other requirements.

What do the Hotdoggers get? A $35,600 base salary plus $150 per week for meals and personal travel, 18 days of paid time off, all hotel expenses covered and a full health benefits package. And of course, the honor of driving the Wienermobile. The posting for the next crop of Hotdoggers usually comes out around the end of the year.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Senior Editor of Culture at Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
