Where to see the Wienermobile in Phoenix this month

The iconic hot-dog-shaped vehicle — one of six that travel around the country, actually — is currently spreading joy around the Valley.
At each stop, the two drivers, who are called Hotdoggers, will interact with wiener fans, give out Wienermobile-shaped whistles, coupons and other swag, and provide photo ops.
Here's where you can find the Wienermobile over the next several days:
- Thursday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fry's, 3490 S. Power Road, Gilbert
- Thursday, Sept. 25, 2-5 p.m.: Fry's, 2727 S. Signal Butte Road, Mesa
- Friday, Sept. 26, 5-11 p.m.: Arizona State Fair, 1826 W. McDowell Road
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 5-11 p.m.: Arizona State Fair, 1826 W. McDowell Road
- Sunday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fry's, 4625 S. Miller Road, Buckeye
- Sunday, Sept. 28, 2-5 p.m.: Fry's, 19600 W. Indian School Road, Buckeye
The Hotdoggers are recent college graduates who hold the post for one year.
According to past job postings, candidates should have experience working with the public, an understanding of popular social media channels and be positive and outgoing. The ideal Hotdogger has a valid driver's license; a bachelor's degree, preferably in a field such as public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing; and the ability to pass a background check, among other requirements.
What do the Hotdoggers get? A $35,600 base salary plus $150 per week for meals and personal travel, 18 days of paid time off, all hotel expenses covered and a full health benefits package. And of course, the honor of driving the Wienermobile. The posting for the next crop of Hotdoggers usually comes out around the end of the year.