Phoenix Zoo announces death of beloved lion Boboo

He's the father of the two cubs who were born at the zoo less than a month ago.
June 30, 2024
Boboo the lion died on June 28. Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo.
The Phoenix Zoo announced on Saturday the death of one of their most popular residents.

Boboo, an 8-year-old African male lion, was humanely euthanized on Friday.

"Boboo was anesthetized Friday morning for an exam due to rapid weight loss, intermittent interest in food, progressive lethargy and had not been responding to medical treatment," the announcement from the zoo read. "Initial examination and then subsequent exploratory surgery revealed what appears to be an aggressive form of cancer involving both kidneys and the spleen. Given the grave prognosis, veterinarians and keeper staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Boboo. Necropsy and histopathology results are pending. Boboo had an annual exam in May with a clean bill of health, showing just how aggressive this cancer was."

Boboo (pronounced Bah-boo) came to the Phoenix Zoo in 2019 from the Columbus Zoo. He was the father of the two cubs who were born at the zoo on June 3, the first African lions to be born at the zoo since 1976.
A security camera shot of a lion and her two cubs.
Boboo's two cubs were born on June 3.
Phoenix Zoo

The two lion cubs are exceeding growth expectations, and the babies and their mother, Zuri, are doing well during their period of off-exhibit den bonding, the zoo said. The mother and cubs will remain out of the public eye until late summer or early fall.

"Boboo was loved by his keepers, Zoo staff, members and guests," the zoo announcement read. "The Zoo will definitely be quieter without his familiar roars and calls. We are comforted that he became a part of his own pride this year and his legacy will live on."
