Phoenix Zoo shares photo of new baby lion cubs

Congratulations are in order at the Phoenix Zoo.
The zoo announced Monday afternoon that 6-year-old lioness Zuri gave birth to two cubs on June 3. These are the first African lions born at the Phoenix Zoo since 1976 and the first birth of a member of the cat family since a Brazilian ocelot was born at the zoo in 2001.
This is the first litter for Zuri, who came to Phoenix from the Pueblo Zoo last October. It’s also the first litter for 8-year-old Boboo, (pronounced Buh-Boo), who was born at the Columbus Zoo and has been at the Phoenix Zoo since 2019. This breeding pair was the result of a recommendation from the Lion Species Survival Plan (SSP), the zoo said in the announcement.
The cubs will spend several months behind the scenes in a cozy den box until they are ready to venture out and make their public debut. Carnivore keepers and veterinary staff are giving Zuri the space to mother her cubs without intervening before performing neonate exams next month. The sex of the cubs is not known at this time.