JW Marriott at Desert Ridge unveils new Christmas experience for 2024

Another big Christmas event has been added to Phoenix's holiday calendar.
On Friday, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa unveiled its Jingle at JW Desert Ridge holiday programming for 2024.
For the first time ever, the resort will unveil a winter display complete with an ice-skating rink, fire tables, a snow play area, a virtual ski experience, a gondola photo station, an après ski pop-up bar, holiday dining and other festive surprises.
“We are thrilled to announce our Jingle at JW Desert Ridge holiday celebration that will transform our resort into a winter wonderland right here in the heart of the Sonoran Desert,” General Manager Paige Lund said in a press release. “We’re raising the holiday bar this year by offering elevated experiences for guests of all ages, from fireside lounging and ice skating to gourmet holiday fare and snow play. We can’t wait to welcome our guests and the local community to our festive escape to share in the holiday spirit and make lasting memories together.”
Jingle at JW Desert Ridge runs from Nov. 22 to Jan. 5, 2025, and is open to the public as well as registered guests. It's free to walk around the property and do certain activities such as the gondola photos, but most attractions involve a fee.
In addition to the aforementioned attractions, Jingle at JW Desert Ridge will also offer photos with Santa, a walk-through gingerbread village, crafts and cookie and cupcake decorating.
Lastly, the Revive Spa and the on-site restaurants will be offering holiday-themed specials from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.
Guests who are staying at the hotel can take advantage of in-room decor packages for Christmas or Hanukkah. The Jingle at JW Desert Ridge package includes a $100 daily resort credit plus four tickets for ice-skating for stays from Nov. 22 to Jan. 5, 2025.
For information on JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, visit the property's website.