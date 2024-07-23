 JW Marriott at Desert Ridge unveils new Christmas experience for 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

JW Marriott at Desert Ridge unveils new Christmas experience for 2024

The north Phoenix resort will transform into a holiday wonderland, complete with ice skating, Santa and holiday cocktails.
July 23, 2024
You can find Santa at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa starting this November.
You can find Santa at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa starting this November. Tim Chow
Share this:
Another big Christmas event has been added to Phoenix's holiday calendar.

On Friday, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa unveiled its Jingle at JW Desert Ridge holiday programming for 2024.

For the first time ever, the resort will unveil a winter display complete with an ice-skating rink, fire tables, a snow play area, a virtual ski experience, a gondola photo station, an après ski pop-up bar, holiday dining and other festive surprises.

“We are thrilled to announce our Jingle at JW Desert Ridge holiday celebration that will transform our resort into a winter wonderland right here in the heart of the Sonoran Desert,” General Manager Paige Lund said in a press release. “We’re raising the holiday bar this year by offering elevated experiences for guests of all ages, from fireside lounging and ice skating to gourmet holiday fare and snow play. We can’t wait to welcome our guests and the local community to our festive escape to share in the holiday spirit and make lasting memories together.”

Jingle at JW Desert Ridge runs from Nov. 22 to Jan. 5, 2025, and is open to the public as well as registered guests. It's free to walk around the property and do certain activities such as the gondola photos, but most attractions involve a fee.

In addition to the aforementioned attractions, Jingle at JW Desert Ridge will also offer photos with Santa, a walk-through gingerbread village, crafts and cookie and cupcake decorating.

Lastly, the Revive Spa and the on-site restaurants will be offering holiday-themed specials from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.

Guests who are staying at the hotel can take advantage of in-room decor packages for Christmas or Hanukkah. The Jingle at JW Desert Ridge package includes a $100 daily resort credit plus four tickets for ice-skating for stays from Nov. 22 to Jan. 5, 2025.

For information on JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, visit the property's website.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Ultra-high-end Silver Sky community breaks ground in Paradise Valley

Real Estate

Ultra-high-end Silver Sky community breaks ground in Paradise Valley

By Timothy Rawles
This classic Phoenix waterpark jingle was unearthed on Reddit

History & Nostalgia

This classic Phoenix waterpark jingle was unearthed on Reddit

By Benjamin Leatherman
Pickleball facility The Picklemall closes Tempe location after a year

Openings & Closings

Pickleball facility The Picklemall closes Tempe location after a year

By Jennifer Goldberg
Scottsdale Quarter announces major redevelopment, new additions

Shopping

Scottsdale Quarter announces major redevelopment, new additions

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation