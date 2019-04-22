 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
4
New Times' Robrt L. Pela Wins Best of West for 'Battle of Ladmo Bag Boys'
Luster Kaboom

New Times' Robrt L. Pela Wins Best of West for 'Battle of Ladmo Bag Boys'

Stuart Warner | April 22, 2019 | 6:30am
AA

Veteran Phoenix New Times contributor Robrt L. Pela won first place in the Best of the West journalism competition for his cover story "Battle of the Ladmo Bag Boys," on two men who have continued their feud over the children's TV program The Wallace and Ladmo Show.

Pela was honored in the Arts and Entertainment category.

Related Stories

"The fact that a beloved local children’s show that ran for 35 years could be the catalyst for a years-long feud between two adults is a story that cries out to be told,” the judge wrote. “In less capable hands this could have turned out to be little more than a soon-forgotten daily newspaper story. But here, the author invested the time into learning the history of the show and the clearly insane people on both sides of this fight.

“This is a thoughtful, extremely well-structured story that informs and entertains. The writer allows the story to unfold over time by using a deft hand and a superior writing skill. It stands as Exhibit A as the reason we still need alt-weeklies and long-form journalism. The author is a true storyteller and that’s something we should all strive to be.”

Pela's writing has earned numerous awards, including the 2017 Eugene S. Pulliam National Journalism Writing Award for a story about caring for his mother, who has advanced Alzheimer's disease.

He currently writes a weekly column, Under the Sun, for New Times as well as other freelance articles.  

 
Stuart Warner is editor of New Times. He has been a journalist since the stoned ages of 1969, playing a major role on teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is also the author of the biography JOCK: A Coach's Story.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >