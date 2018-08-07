Scottsdale Public Art Reveals Cost for Giant White Rabbit Sculpture

It’s been nearly two years since Scottsdale residents got a sneak peek at Tempe artist John Randall Nelson’s giant rabbit sculpture. Now, they’re watching it come together on the northwest corner of Indian School Road and Marshall Way.

There’s been controversy surrounding the piece, in terms of both aesthetics and cost. Turns out, the project cost more than expected, in part because it replaced an earlier artwork planned for the space that wouldn’t work in that particular location.

“The total cost of the sculpture is a bit different than the total cost of the project,” Kevin Vaughan-Brubaker wrote in an August 2 email to Phoenix New Times. He’s the public art manager for Scottsdale Public Art.